1530 NW 14th Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters stainless steel air conditioning bbq/grill

***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** 3 bed/1 bath home in Lauderdale Manors, east of I-95. Unit features new cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances (will be delivered at move-in), central AC, and separate utility room with full size washer and dryer. Huge back yard with brand new grass. Enclosed by 6ft wood fence for total privacy. Perfect for summer BBQs!



Convenient to downtown Fort Lauderdale, I-95, Sunrise Blvd, Dillard High School, Lauderdale Manors Elementary, Thurgood Marshall Elementary, Publix, Home Depot, restaurants, Holiday Park, Galleria Mall, Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, and the beach.