1530 NW 14th Ct
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:35 PM

1530 NW 14th Ct

1530 Northwest 14th Court · No Longer Available
Fort Lauderdale
Location

1530 Northwest 14th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Lauderdale Manors

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** 3 bed/1 bath home in Lauderdale Manors, east of I-95. Unit features new cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances (will be delivered at move-in), central AC, and separate utility room with full size washer and dryer. Huge back yard with brand new grass. Enclosed by 6ft wood fence for total privacy. Perfect for summer BBQs!

Convenient to downtown Fort Lauderdale, I-95, Sunrise Blvd, Dillard High School, Lauderdale Manors Elementary, Thurgood Marshall Elementary, Publix, Home Depot, restaurants, Holiday Park, Galleria Mall, Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, and the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 NW 14th Ct have any available units?
1530 NW 14th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 NW 14th Ct have?
Some of 1530 NW 14th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 NW 14th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1530 NW 14th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 NW 14th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1530 NW 14th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1530 NW 14th Ct offer parking?
No, 1530 NW 14th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1530 NW 14th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 NW 14th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 NW 14th Ct have a pool?
No, 1530 NW 14th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1530 NW 14th Ct have accessible units?
No, 1530 NW 14th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 NW 14th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 NW 14th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
