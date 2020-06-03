1524 NE 18th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful home on the only fresh water lake in East Fort Lauderdale where you can paddle board, kayak, and swim! Can be delivered fully furnished and equipped, or empty to design your own way. There are 2 stories including 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, with an amazing master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Located in the heart of East Fort Lauderdale, you are minutes from trader joes, whole foods, target, all the best restaurants that line federal highway and 2 miles to the beach. Very Nicely appointed home on a great street in a wonderful neighborhood. This is a perfect home offering beautiful view of the water, while opportunity to relax by the pool during hot season and real wood deck. Available for seasonal rental as well as other flexible rental terms.