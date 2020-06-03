All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
1524 NE 18th Ave
Last updated March 18 2020 at 9:12 PM

1524 NE 18th Ave

1524 Northeast 18th Avenue · (855) 550-0528
Location

1524 Northeast 18th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Poinsettia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2804 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful home on the only fresh water lake in East Fort Lauderdale where you can paddle board, kayak, and swim! Can be delivered fully furnished and equipped, or empty to design your own way. There are 2 stories including 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, with an amazing master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Located in the heart of East Fort Lauderdale, you are minutes from trader joes, whole foods, target, all the best restaurants that line federal highway and 2 miles to the beach. Very Nicely appointed home on a great street in a wonderful neighborhood. This is a perfect home offering beautiful view of the water, while opportunity to relax by the pool during hot season and real wood deck. Available for seasonal rental as well as other flexible rental terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 NE 18th Ave have any available units?
1524 NE 18th Ave has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 NE 18th Ave have?
Some of 1524 NE 18th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 NE 18th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1524 NE 18th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 NE 18th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1524 NE 18th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1524 NE 18th Ave offer parking?
No, 1524 NE 18th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1524 NE 18th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1524 NE 18th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 NE 18th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1524 NE 18th Ave has a pool.
Does 1524 NE 18th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1524 NE 18th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 NE 18th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1524 NE 18th Ave has units with dishwashers.
