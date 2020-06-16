1524 Argyle Dr

Amenities

This Key West Style house has 5/5/1. Brand New contraction 2018, 2 story w/ rooftop terrace. Amazing peaceful waterfront home w/ no fixed bridges & has spectacular wide views of the North Fork of the New River. Utilities included. 95 ft of linear water frontage multi use of dock available & a quick ride to the ocean. extra with Office room, tv room, Brand new pool, Pool-Bar, Jacuzzi, Jet stream, House has own gym, recreational, piano, ping/pong table. available Jet ski, Charter Boat rental available. Circular drive way. 6 car parking, 2 floor can be rented separately