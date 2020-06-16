All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
1524 Argyle Dr
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:04 PM

1524 Argyle Dr

1524 Argyle Drive · (305) 924-7982
Location

1524 Argyle Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Sailboat Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
This Key West Style house has 5/5/1. Brand New contraction 2018, 2 story w/ rooftop terrace. Amazing peaceful waterfront home w/ no fixed bridges & has spectacular wide views of the North Fork of the New River. Utilities included. 95 ft of linear water frontage multi use of dock available & a quick ride to the ocean. extra with Office room, tv room, Brand new pool, Pool-Bar, Jacuzzi, Jet stream, House has own gym, recreational, piano, ping/pong table. available Jet ski, Charter Boat rental available. Circular drive way. 6 car parking, 2 floor can be rented separately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Argyle Dr have any available units?
1524 Argyle Dr has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 Argyle Dr have?
Some of 1524 Argyle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Argyle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Argyle Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Argyle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1524 Argyle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1524 Argyle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1524 Argyle Dr does offer parking.
Does 1524 Argyle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1524 Argyle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Argyle Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1524 Argyle Dr has a pool.
Does 1524 Argyle Dr have accessible units?
No, 1524 Argyle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Argyle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1524 Argyle Dr has units with dishwashers.
