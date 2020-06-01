All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:16 AM

1517 NE 17th Ter

1517 Northeast 17th Terrace · (954) 523-3338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1517 Northeast 17th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Poinsettia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2766 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Short Term Rental listed on Airbnb... Casa Del Mar- Spacious / totally updated / furnished 3 Bedroom with bonus room / 3 Bathroom single family home available with price ranges from $2995 - $4500 per week. It can also be rented with a 2 night minimum through Airbnb. This updated home has 3 Bedrooms/3 Bathrooms, bonus room w/ sofa sleeper, 2 Queen Air Mattresses & 2 Sofas, Plenty of outdoor space w/ private heated pool, lounge/beach chairs, bbq, patio table and much more. Home is centrally located in the area of Poinsettia Heights blocks from Wilton Manors, walking distance to restaurants, shops and much more. It is only a quick 5 min drive to Wilton Manors, Dtwn FTL, Las Olas & multiple beaches including Las Olas Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 NE 17th Ter have any available units?
1517 NE 17th Ter has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 NE 17th Ter have?
Some of 1517 NE 17th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 NE 17th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1517 NE 17th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 NE 17th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 1517 NE 17th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1517 NE 17th Ter offer parking?
No, 1517 NE 17th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 1517 NE 17th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1517 NE 17th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 NE 17th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 1517 NE 17th Ter has a pool.
Does 1517 NE 17th Ter have accessible units?
No, 1517 NE 17th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 NE 17th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1517 NE 17th Ter has units with dishwashers.
