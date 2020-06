Amenities

***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** Gorgeous 1-1 in a quiet neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale! This recently refurbished space is perfect for peace and quiet. It comes with a living room area as well as a den, with a sizeable room for storage in the back. The unit comes with a walk-in shower. You'll also be happy to find a spacious fenced in backyard that is exclusive to your unit! Perfect for BBQs Your new home is only a 2 minute drive from I-95 which gives you easy access to move around.



NO SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION: This option requires a non-refundable $399 credit-risk and administrative service charge payable at move-in, as well as a low monthly security deposit insurance charge.