1501 E Broward Blvd

Feel like you are living in a resort in this 2 bedroom poolside condo with washer/dryer inside the unit! Head to the pool from your living room to take a dip in the large heated pool or just relax in the sun! This prime Victoria Park location is just a few blocks from the fine shops and restaurants on Las Olas! This light and bright unit boasts; granite/stainless Kitchen, neutral flooring, washer/dryer, impact windows and doors, large paver patio leading to the pool. Parking space directly in front of the unit door!! There is a gym, clubhouse, hair salon within the complex.