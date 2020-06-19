All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
1501 E Broward Blvd

1501 East Broward Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1501 East Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Victoria Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Feel like you are living in a resort in this 2 bedroom poolside condo with washer/dryer inside the unit! Head to the pool from your living room to take a dip in the large heated pool or just relax in the sun! This prime Victoria Park location is just a few blocks from the fine shops and restaurants on Las Olas! This light and bright unit boasts; granite/stainless Kitchen, neutral flooring, washer/dryer, impact windows and doors, large paver patio leading to the pool. Parking space directly in front of the unit door!! There is a gym, clubhouse, hair salon within the complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 E Broward Blvd have any available units?
1501 E Broward Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 E Broward Blvd have?
Some of 1501 E Broward Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 E Broward Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1501 E Broward Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 E Broward Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1501 E Broward Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1501 E Broward Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1501 E Broward Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1501 E Broward Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 E Broward Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 E Broward Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1501 E Broward Blvd has a pool.
Does 1501 E Broward Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1501 E Broward Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 E Broward Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 E Broward Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
