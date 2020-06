Amenities

Furnished contemporary living in the heart of Intracoastal waters and beaches. This gorgeous contemporary unit is a 2/2 with open floor plan, 18' vaulted ceilings, spiral staircase to the lofty master bedroom that is consumed with natural light. DEEP CANAL, DOCK AVAILABLE ($300/mo) FOR UP TO 30' BOAT. NO FIXED BRIDGES, OCEAN ACCESS, IMPACT WINDOWS AND BALCONY. Convenient to restaurants, beaches, airports, Port Everglades and downtown. MOVE-IN READY.