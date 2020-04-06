All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:51 PM

1417 Southwest 2nd Street

1417 Himmarshee St · (954) 800-4196
Location

1417 Himmarshee St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Sailboat Bend

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
AVAILABLE NOW!!
**NO PETS IN THIS APARTMENT**

Our furnished efficiency apartment is available for viewing with our self-serve showing system. Viewing hours are in effect 7 days/week from 8AM-8PM. If you'd like to view the apartment, click the "Request Showing" button in the ad or call 954-800-4196 for more information.

GREAT LOCATION in the historic "Sailboat Bend" district of Fort Lauderdale. Walk or bike everywhere. Electricity, water, sewer, and garbage pick-up are all included in your rent. Rent also includes window blinds and one assigned parking spot.

$80.00 Application fee per person. Background screening required. Move in cost is first month's rent plus the security deposit (ranges from 1-3 months' rent). 12 month leases only. Additional $40/month if 2 people will be on the lease. Note that we do NOT collect the last month's rent in advance.

NO PETS IN THIS APARTMENT!!

Efficiency apartment includes furniture, a Kitchenette with microwave oven, 2-burner hotplate, sink, and an under-the-counter refrigerator. The apartment also features a walk-in closet, a fully tiled bathroom (with tub), a ceiling fan, and an in-wall A/C unit which allows use of your windows in cooler weather.

The property sits on a quiet street in the Sailboat Bend district of Fort Lauderdale and includes three swimming pools available to residents, multiple laundry rooms, and rests across from a well-maintained City park. The building is just a few minutes to the central business district of downtown Fort Lauderdale, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, downtown Himmarshee Village, the Museum of Discovery and Science, and is very close to the Riverside Market and Cafe. The convenient location gives quick and easy access to both I-95 and US-1.

Concord Property Management, LLC
https://www.rentconcordfl.com/ft-lauderdale-homes-for-rent
954-800-4196
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Southwest 2nd Street have any available units?
1417 Southwest 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 Southwest 2nd Street have?
Some of 1417 Southwest 2nd Street's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Southwest 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Southwest 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Southwest 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1417 Southwest 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1417 Southwest 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Southwest 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 1417 Southwest 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Southwest 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Southwest 2nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 1417 Southwest 2nd Street has a pool.
Does 1417 Southwest 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1417 Southwest 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Southwest 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 Southwest 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
