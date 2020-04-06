1417 Southwest 2nd Street

Amenities

parking walk in closets pool air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

AVAILABLE NOW!!

**NO PETS IN THIS APARTMENT**



Our furnished efficiency apartment is available for viewing with our self-serve showing system. Viewing hours are in effect 7 days/week from 8AM-8PM. If you'd like to view the apartment, click the "Request Showing" button in the ad or call 954-800-4196 for more information.



GREAT LOCATION in the historic "Sailboat Bend" district of Fort Lauderdale. Walk or bike everywhere. Electricity, water, sewer, and garbage pick-up are all included in your rent. Rent also includes window blinds and one assigned parking spot.



$80.00 Application fee per person. Background screening required. Move in cost is first month's rent plus the security deposit (ranges from 1-3 months' rent). 12 month leases only. Additional $40/month if 2 people will be on the lease. Note that we do NOT collect the last month's rent in advance.



NO PETS IN THIS APARTMENT!!



Efficiency apartment includes furniture, a Kitchenette with microwave oven, 2-burner hotplate, sink, and an under-the-counter refrigerator. The apartment also features a walk-in closet, a fully tiled bathroom (with tub), a ceiling fan, and an in-wall A/C unit which allows use of your windows in cooler weather.



The property sits on a quiet street in the Sailboat Bend district of Fort Lauderdale and includes three swimming pools available to residents, multiple laundry rooms, and rests across from a well-maintained City park. The building is just a few minutes to the central business district of downtown Fort Lauderdale, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, downtown Himmarshee Village, the Museum of Discovery and Science, and is very close to the Riverside Market and Cafe. The convenient location gives quick and easy access to both I-95 and US-1.



Concord Property Management, LLC

https://www.rentconcordfl.com/ft-lauderdale-homes-for-rent

954-800-4196

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.