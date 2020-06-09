All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:42 PM

1405 SW 19th St

1405 Southwest 19th Street · (954) 579-9695
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1405 Southwest 19th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
River Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1274 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
pool
Ideal 3/2 SFH home with impact windows ready to move in! Sizeable kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counter-tops and plenty of storage with interior laundry room. Two updated baths; one is wheelchair accessible with large roll-in shower, double vanity. Backyard is good size with wood deck and beautiful trees providing shade. This home is in the middle of popular River Oaks tree lined neighborhood. Perfect location, walk to Lauderdale Marine Center, less than 4 miles to the Ocean, 3 miles to Las Olas Night Life, Dining and Shopping with quick access to 95/595/Turnpike for commutes & under 10 minutes to Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Only First Months Rent & Security Deposit. Landlord requires minimum 650 credit score. This property is also For Sale MLS # F10208143

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 SW 19th St have any available units?
1405 SW 19th St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 SW 19th St have?
Some of 1405 SW 19th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 SW 19th St currently offering any rent specials?
1405 SW 19th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 SW 19th St pet-friendly?
No, 1405 SW 19th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1405 SW 19th St offer parking?
No, 1405 SW 19th St does not offer parking.
Does 1405 SW 19th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 SW 19th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 SW 19th St have a pool?
Yes, 1405 SW 19th St has a pool.
Does 1405 SW 19th St have accessible units?
Yes, 1405 SW 19th St has accessible units.
Does 1405 SW 19th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 SW 19th St has units with dishwashers.
