1405 SW 19th St

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry pool

Ideal 3/2 SFH home with impact windows ready to move in! Sizeable kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counter-tops and plenty of storage with interior laundry room. Two updated baths; one is wheelchair accessible with large roll-in shower, double vanity. Backyard is good size with wood deck and beautiful trees providing shade. This home is in the middle of popular River Oaks tree lined neighborhood. Perfect location, walk to Lauderdale Marine Center, less than 4 miles to the Ocean, 3 miles to Las Olas Night Life, Dining and Shopping with quick access to 95/595/Turnpike for commutes & under 10 minutes to Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Only First Months Rent & Security Deposit. Landlord requires minimum 650 credit score. This property is also For Sale MLS # F10208143