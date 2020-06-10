All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

1405 Miami Rd

1405 South Miami Road · (954) 568-9698 ext. 117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1405 South Miami Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Harbordale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
Lovely "Melrose Place" style Ground floor 1 bed/1 bath condo with garden and pool views. Neutral fresh paint
tones and neutral tile floors throughout. Brand new electric panel. Spacious walk in closet. Complex has great deck,
pool & grill entertainment area, gated entrances, laundry facilities, bike storage & assigned parking. Close to 17th
Street,restaurants, shopping & the beach and airport. Association allows one small pet. Make this your new home
today! Unit is also available For Sale MLS F10204209 with option for Owner Financing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Miami Rd have any available units?
1405 Miami Rd has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Miami Rd have?
Some of 1405 Miami Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Miami Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Miami Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Miami Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 Miami Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1405 Miami Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Miami Rd does offer parking.
Does 1405 Miami Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Miami Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Miami Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1405 Miami Rd has a pool.
Does 1405 Miami Rd have accessible units?
No, 1405 Miami Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Miami Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Miami Rd has units with dishwashers.
