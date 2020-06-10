1405 Miami Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage

Lovely "Melrose Place" style Ground floor 1 bed/1 bath condo with garden and pool views. Neutral fresh paint

tones and neutral tile floors throughout. Brand new electric panel. Spacious walk in closet. Complex has great deck,

pool & grill entertainment area, gated entrances, laundry facilities, bike storage & assigned parking. Close to 17th

Street,restaurants, shopping & the beach and airport. Association allows one small pet. Make this your new home

today! Unit is also available For Sale MLS F10204209 with option for Owner Financing.