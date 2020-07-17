All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1400 NE 6th Street

1400 NE 6th St · No Longer Available
Location

1400 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Victoria Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Nestled in the heart of Victoria Park is this stunning new residence designed by an award-winning team that spans over 2,789 SqFt through 3-bedrooms (+ den) and 2.5 bathrooms. Open-concept design with 11-foot ceilings offers the ultimate living experience. Custom Italian kitchen, quartz counters, ‘waterfall’ kitchen island, and Bosch built-in stainless appliances. Exposed-concrete floors on the ground level and wood floors on the second level, give this home a clean and modern look. The second-floor master bedroom features an exquisite master bath with a rainfall showerhead and a standalone tub. Exterior features include 3-private balconies and a zen garden. Double car garage, custom low-E windows, exterior Prodema wood panels, and smart energy-efficient system with recessed LED lights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 NE 6th Street have any available units?
1400 NE 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 NE 6th Street have?
Some of 1400 NE 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 NE 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1400 NE 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 NE 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1400 NE 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1400 NE 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1400 NE 6th Street offers parking.
Does 1400 NE 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 NE 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 NE 6th Street have a pool?
No, 1400 NE 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1400 NE 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 1400 NE 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 NE 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 NE 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
