1400 NE 6th Street

Nestled in the heart of Victoria Park is this stunning new residence designed by an award-winning team that spans over 2,789 SqFt through 3-bedrooms (+ den) and 2.5 bathrooms. Open-concept design with 11-foot ceilings offers the ultimate living experience. Custom Italian kitchen, quartz counters, ‘waterfall’ kitchen island, and Bosch built-in stainless appliances. Exposed-concrete floors on the ground level and wood floors on the second level, give this home a clean and modern look. The second-floor master bedroom features an exquisite master bath with a rainfall showerhead and a standalone tub. Exterior features include 3-private balconies and a zen garden. Double car garage, custom low-E windows, exterior Prodema wood panels, and smart energy-efficient system with recessed LED lights.