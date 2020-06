Amenities

Never available before to the general market. Amazing condo with canal views, pool, all utilities included, completely furnished and, if needed, cleaning services available for a fee. It could be rented up to December 31, 2020. Walk to Ft. Lauderdale Beach and Las Olas Boulevard. Connect with listing agent for more detailed information. Live in Paradise!!