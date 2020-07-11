Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1 Bedroom - Between City and Sea!



The hub for home, work and play with oversized floor plans!

Rent: $2,025

Square Feet: 1,215

Deposit: $250

Bedrooms: 1 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: 1 space included

Lease Duration: 12 months

Pet Policy: Pet Friendly

Laundry: In Unit

TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!



- No Realtor Inquiries -



Adam Leon

203 258 1238

Realtor ®

RE/MAX House of Real Estate

1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1301-e-sunrise-blvd-fort-lauderdale-fl/302907

(RLNE5960775)