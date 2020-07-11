All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1301 E Sunrise Blvd

1301 Sunrise Boulevard · (203) 258-1238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1301 Sunrise Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Lake Ridge

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2025 · Avail. now

$2,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 Bedroom - Between City and Sea! - Property Id: 302907

1 Bedroom - Between City and Sea!

The hub for home, work and play with oversized floor plans!
Rent: $2,025
Square Feet: 1,215
Deposit: $250
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 space included
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Ssb

TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!

- No Realtor Inquiries -

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1301-e-sunrise-blvd-fort-lauderdale-fl/302907
Property Id 302907

(RLNE5960775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 E Sunrise Blvd have any available units?
1301 E Sunrise Blvd has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 1301 E Sunrise Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1301 E Sunrise Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 E Sunrise Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 E Sunrise Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1301 E Sunrise Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1301 E Sunrise Blvd offers parking.
Does 1301 E Sunrise Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 E Sunrise Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 E Sunrise Blvd have a pool?
No, 1301 E Sunrise Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1301 E Sunrise Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1301 E Sunrise Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 E Sunrise Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 E Sunrise Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 E Sunrise Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 E Sunrise Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
