This direct ocean view condo is offered fully furnished and turnkey as an annual rental. Available May 1 2020. It offers stunning views of Fort Lauderdale Beach and residents will enjoy a wonderful sunrise every morning. It is an end unit with walls of glass, providing amazing light. Just bring your toothbrush and enjoy the fully equipped kitchen and comfortable furnishings. The location is awesome, being just a short stroll to the sand and close to all the action the city has to offer. Only 1 parking space. Only 1 parking space available. Laundry is located on the ground floor. Tenant will pay for electric. Please see broker remarks.