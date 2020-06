Amenities

Huge End Unit 3 br 4 bath townhouse with private elevator on 3 levels. Live like a millionaire. New construction

with top of the line finishes. Granite/wood/stainless kitchen with GAS cook top. All impact windows and doors. 2

Zones of a/c. Family size hot water. Private fenced yard. Slate floors and showers in guest baths. Oak floors in

main area. Covered terraces. 3rd floor sun terrace. 1 over sized garage space plus 1 carport plus driveway

parking. Spa tub, separate shower and dual vanity in master bath. Pets with landlord approval.