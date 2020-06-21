1148 Arizona Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Melrose Park
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
3/2 in a great neighborhood. Freshly painted inside and out. Large yard. Carport. Newer oven and brand new microwave. All tile floors throughout. Florida room that could be converted into a 4th bedroom. Washer and Dryer inside the home. Extra long driveway great for parking. Tons of windows and natural light. close to 595 and 95 access. Section 8 okay.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1148 Arizona Ave have any available units?
1148 Arizona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.