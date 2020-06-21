All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
1148 Arizona Ave

1148 Arizona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1148 Arizona Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Melrose Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
3/2 in a great neighborhood. Freshly painted inside and out. Large yard. Carport. Newer oven and brand new microwave. All tile floors throughout. Florida room that could be converted into a 4th bedroom. Washer and Dryer inside the home. Extra long driveway great for parking. Tons of windows and natural light. close to 595 and 95 access. Section 8 okay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 Arizona Ave have any available units?
1148 Arizona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1148 Arizona Ave have?
Some of 1148 Arizona Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 Arizona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1148 Arizona Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 Arizona Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1148 Arizona Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1148 Arizona Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1148 Arizona Ave does offer parking.
Does 1148 Arizona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1148 Arizona Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 Arizona Ave have a pool?
No, 1148 Arizona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1148 Arizona Ave have accessible units?
No, 1148 Arizona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 Arizona Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1148 Arizona Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
