1137 NE 13th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Bella Caprese townhomes is 3 unit complex ideally located near Sunrise Blvd and NE 15th Ave. This 2 story townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,930 sq ft , 1 car garage, has large fenced back yard. The open floor plan with large great room leads out to patio with pavers. The open kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer.

UPDATE: LANDLORD IS REMOVING CARPET IN BEDROOMS AND HAVING LAMENT FLOORING INSTALLED BY JUNE 30, 2020.