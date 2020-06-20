All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:18 AM

1137 NE 13th Ave

1137 Northeast 13th Avenue · (954) 600-0542
Location

1137 Northeast 13th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Lake Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Bella Caprese townhomes is 3 unit complex ideally located near Sunrise Blvd and NE 15th Ave. This 2 story townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,930 sq ft , 1 car garage, has large fenced back yard. The open floor plan with large great room leads out to patio with pavers. The open kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer.
UPDATE: LANDLORD IS REMOVING CARPET IN BEDROOMS AND HAVING LAMENT FLOORING INSTALLED BY JUNE 30, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 NE 13th Ave have any available units?
1137 NE 13th Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1137 NE 13th Ave have?
Some of 1137 NE 13th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 NE 13th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1137 NE 13th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 NE 13th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1137 NE 13th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1137 NE 13th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1137 NE 13th Ave does offer parking.
Does 1137 NE 13th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1137 NE 13th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 NE 13th Ave have a pool?
No, 1137 NE 13th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1137 NE 13th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1137 NE 13th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 NE 13th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1137 NE 13th Ave has units with dishwashers.
