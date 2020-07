1120 NE 2nd Ave

Amenities

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST----BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH 1,850 SQ.FT. UNIT WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE TO THIS SOUTH MIDDLE RIVER HOME. FULLY RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. NICELY LANDSCAPED WITH LIGHTING, OVERSIZED LOT WITH HEATED POOL, TRAVERTINE PAVERS, PRIVACY FENCE, IMPACT GLASS WINDOWS. GAZEBO AND OUTDOOR PATIO SEATING, OUTDOOR DINING, POOL LOUNGERS, BEAN BAG AND EVEN A HANGING EGG CHAIR. VAULTED CEILING, CENTRAL A/C AND KEYLESS LOCKS. ENORMOUS KITCHEN, DINING FOR 15 PEOPLE! GREAT FOR ENTERTAINMENT. ULTRA LUXURY HOME! LOCATED IN A QUIET NEIGHBORBHOOD ONLY MINUTES TO THE BEACH! YOU MUST SEE IT! IT CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. PET FRIENDLY. SHARED POOL. YARD AND POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT.