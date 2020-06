Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool clubhouse some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry pool

Very spacious one bedroom/one bathroom on quiet street in Lake Ridge. Asking first, last and security to move in. Pets allowed with a non-refundable $250 pet fee- nonaggressive breeds only. Water, sewer, trash and electric included in rent!!! Community laundry room on site as well as a fenced community pool with lounge chairs. Rapid approvals. Tenant must complete credit and background check.