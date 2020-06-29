All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 1100 NE 11th Ave #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
1100 NE 11th Ave #4
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1100 NE 11th Ave #4

1100 Northeast 11th Avenue · (954) 410-4786
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Lake Ridge
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1100 Northeast 11th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Lake Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**VIRTUAL SHOWING VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ** Newly renovated stunning apartment in Lake Ridge. Completely remodeled with New Custom kitchen with QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, floor, standing shower, bathroom, and much more...PRIVATE PATIO with a private gate entrance. WASHER/DRYER in the unit. Great for pet owners! Plenty of closets. WATER/TRASH INCLUDE IN RENT!Walking distance to Publix, restaurants, and stores. 5 minutes driving to downtown and the beautiful beaches of Fort Lauderdale. Right off US 1. PETS FRIENDLY! No aggressive breeds! Rapid approval. *MOVE IN MONEY BASED ON QUALIFICATIONS*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 NE 11th Ave #4 have any available units?
1100 NE 11th Ave #4 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 NE 11th Ave #4 have?
Some of 1100 NE 11th Ave #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 NE 11th Ave #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 NE 11th Ave #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 NE 11th Ave #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 NE 11th Ave #4 is pet friendly.
Does 1100 NE 11th Ave #4 offer parking?
No, 1100 NE 11th Ave #4 does not offer parking.
Does 1100 NE 11th Ave #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 NE 11th Ave #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 NE 11th Ave #4 have a pool?
No, 1100 NE 11th Ave #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1100 NE 11th Ave #4 have accessible units?
No, 1100 NE 11th Ave #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 NE 11th Ave #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 NE 11th Ave #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1100 NE 11th Ave #4?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 BedroomsFort Lauderdale Apartments with Gyms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleRiver Oaks
Victoria ParkCoral RidgeTarpon River
Lake RidgeProgresso Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity