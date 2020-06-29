1100 NE 11th Ave #4

Amenities

**VIRTUAL SHOWING VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ** Newly renovated stunning apartment in Lake Ridge. Completely remodeled with New Custom kitchen with QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, floor, standing shower, bathroom, and much more...PRIVATE PATIO with a private gate entrance. WASHER/DRYER in the unit. Great for pet owners! Plenty of closets. WATER/TRASH INCLUDE IN RENT!Walking distance to Publix, restaurants, and stores. 5 minutes driving to downtown and the beautiful beaches of Fort Lauderdale. Right off US 1. PETS FRIENDLY! No aggressive breeds! Rapid approval. *MOVE IN MONEY BASED ON QUALIFICATIONS*