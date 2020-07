Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New construction in 2019 four unit townhome project in South Middle River on a dead end street with little traffic. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, attached one care garage, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer in unit. Pictures were the model unit on this project. This unit has same flooring just lighter.