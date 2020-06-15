All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 1025 NE 18th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
1025 NE 18th Ave
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:09 AM

1025 NE 18th Ave

1025 Northeast 18th Avenue · (954) 296-9931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Lake Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1025 Northeast 18th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Lake Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
media room
new construction
Welcome to Galleria Lofts! This new construction residence features 2 BD + Den, 2.5 BA encompassing 1,912 SF under air with 9.5 ft ceilings, LED lighting throughout, Hurricane Impact glass, Italian cabinetry, and Quartz countertops. This intimate boutique building includes a low HOA, gated entry, pool, and dog park. Includes 1 car garage, an outside parking space and there is guest parking available. Only One mile from Fort Lauderdale Beach
and only steps from the Galleria Mall, Las Olas, Dining, Movie theatre and more! Close proximity to many national flags: Whole Foods, Fresh Market, Trader Joe's and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 NE 18th Ave have any available units?
1025 NE 18th Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 NE 18th Ave have?
Some of 1025 NE 18th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 NE 18th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1025 NE 18th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 NE 18th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 NE 18th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1025 NE 18th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1025 NE 18th Ave does offer parking.
Does 1025 NE 18th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 NE 18th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 NE 18th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1025 NE 18th Ave has a pool.
Does 1025 NE 18th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1025 NE 18th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 NE 18th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 NE 18th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1025 NE 18th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity