1025 NE 18th Ave

Amenities
Welcome to Galleria Lofts! This new construction residence features 2 BD + Den, 2.5 BA encompassing 1,912 SF under air with 9.5 ft ceilings, LED lighting throughout, Hurricane Impact glass, Italian cabinetry, and Quartz countertops. This intimate boutique building includes a low HOA, gated entry, pool, and dog park. Includes 1 car garage, an outside parking space and there is guest parking available. Only One mile from Fort Lauderdale Beach
and only steps from the Galleria Mall, Las Olas, Dining, Movie theatre and more! Close proximity to many national flags: Whole Foods, Fresh Market, Trader Joe's and more!