101 S Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator gym pool bbq/grill media room new construction

PANORAMIC SE CORNER VIEWS FROM THIS HIGHLY DESIRABLE SPECTACULAR CONDO THAT HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH TOP QUALITY CRAFTMANSHIP! NO EXPENSE SPARED! LOCATED HIGH ON THE 24th FLOOR, UNOBSTRUCTED 180* VIEWS WITH PRIVATE WRAPAROUND BALCONY! PRIVATE ELEVATOR ENTRY, MARBLE FLOORS, HUGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH WATERFALL ONYX DINING TABLE FOR 8, TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES,FLOOR TO CEILING IMPACT WINDOWS WITH PRIME OCEANFRONT, INTRACOASTAL AND CITY VIEWS! $125K MEDIA ROOM, HUGE MASTER WALK IN CLOSET, SMART HOME WITH AUDIO, LIGHTING,& AUTOMATIC BLINDS CENTRALLY LOCATED WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING! TOP NOTCH BUILDING RECENTLY RENOVATED WITH 24 HR SECURITY, DOG PARK,OLYMPIC SIZE POOL & WHIRLPOOL, GYM, CLUB ROOM! THE BEST FOR FT LAUDERDALE BCH LIVING!FURNISHED OR UNFURN,OR FOR SALE $ 2,995,