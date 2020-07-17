All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
1004 NE 3 STREET

1004 Northeast 3rd Street · (954) 270-5959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
1004 Northeast 3rd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Located on a quiet street close to everywhere you want to be in one of the best sections of Victoria Park close to Las Olas, downtown, airport and beach. Tile floors, central a/c, laundry, parking, patio and private. Come see !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 NE 3 STREET have any available units?
1004 NE 3 STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 1004 NE 3 STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1004 NE 3 STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 NE 3 STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1004 NE 3 STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1004 NE 3 STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1004 NE 3 STREET offers parking.
Does 1004 NE 3 STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 NE 3 STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 NE 3 STREET have a pool?
No, 1004 NE 3 STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1004 NE 3 STREET have accessible units?
No, 1004 NE 3 STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 NE 3 STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 NE 3 STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 NE 3 STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1004 NE 3 STREET has units with air conditioning.
