Located on a quiet street close to everywhere you want to be in one of the best sections of Victoria Park close to Las Olas, downtown, airport and beach. Tile floors, central a/c, laundry, parking, patio and private. Come see !!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1004 NE 3 STREET have any available units?
1004 NE 3 STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.