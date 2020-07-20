Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fleming Island, FL
/
3647 Westover Road
3647 Westover Road
3647 Westover Road
No Longer Available
Location
3647 Westover Road, Fleming Island, FL 32003
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful house on the St. Johns River. It come wit a nice dock for easy boat access to the river.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3647 Westover Road have any available units?
3647 Westover Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fleming Island, FL
.
What amenities does 3647 Westover Road have?
Some of 3647 Westover Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3647 Westover Road currently offering any rent specials?
3647 Westover Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3647 Westover Road pet-friendly?
No, 3647 Westover Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fleming Island
.
Does 3647 Westover Road offer parking?
Yes, 3647 Westover Road offers parking.
Does 3647 Westover Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3647 Westover Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3647 Westover Road have a pool?
No, 3647 Westover Road does not have a pool.
Does 3647 Westover Road have accessible units?
No, 3647 Westover Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3647 Westover Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3647 Westover Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3647 Westover Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3647 Westover Road does not have units with air conditioning.
