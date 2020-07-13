/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 AM
176 Apartments for rent in Fleming Island, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
19 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
1251 Floyd Street
1251 Floyd Street, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2052 sqft
Check out this beautifully designed four bedroom, two bathrooms, 2052 sf home with office located on a secluded cul-de-sac in desired Fleming Island.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1704 SECLUDED WOODS WAY
1704 Secluded Woods Way, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2249 sqft
Tucked in the distinguished community of Eagle Harbour, this home is a rare find! Formal living and dining are situated at the front of the home with a half bath and the laundry.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1500 Calming Water Dr, #804
1500 Calming Water Drive, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1492 sqft
Fleming Island Beauty! - This beautiful townhome in a gated community in Fleming Island has it all! 3 Beds, 2.5 Baths, fully equipped kitchen, New carpet and paint. Washer & Dryer connections, 1 car attached garage, and much more.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2016 WATER CREST DR
2016 Water Crest Drive, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2020 sqft
This three bedroom, two bath Eagle Harbor home features formal living and dining rooms, family room, breakfast nook. Fully equipped kitchen. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. Convenient to NAS Jax, shopping and good schools.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2319 RANGE CRESCENT CT
2319 Range Crescent Court, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2648 sqft
Lovely 4/3 home! Bright and airy w/large windows, wood blinds and neutral colors throughout. Beautiful wood floors and BRAND NEW wall to wall carpet. Open kitchen w/tile floors, granite counters & breakfast bar.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1635 HEATHER FIELDS CT
1635 Heather Fields Court, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1538 sqft
Welcome to your new home! What is not to love about this home? Right away you'll notice this is a corner lot, so you have a huge (and I mean HUGE) yard - front and back! The back yard is totally private as it backs up the woods.
1 of 66
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2040 SECRET GARDEN LN
2040 Secret Garden Ln, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1966 sqft
Come home to The Enclave, a premiere condominium community in Eagle Harbor at Fleming Island. Enjoy the spacious 1966 square feet of this beautiful 3 bed/3 bath condominium with screened balcony for those wooded/golf course views.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2311 EAGLE PERCH PL
2311 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1701 sqft
The Heron floor plan in Eagle Crest features architectural shingles, stucco front, tile floors,granite counters, upgraded landscaping, rear covered patio, and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Fleming Island
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2818 ADMIRALS WALK DR E
2818 Admirals Walk Drive East, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2094 sqft
Highly-sought-after Admiral's Walk. 4 Bedroom Pool home. Large family room adjacent separate Bonus/Pool room. Dining room w/bay window looks out at Oaks. Quiet neighborhood just a short walk to the Waterfront.
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3232 COUNTRY OAKS DR
3232 Country Oaks Road, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3212 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to your 1.16 acre beautifully established neighborhood. Sit out on your covered patio or relax and take in some sun on your open patio after a dip in the pool.
1 of 8
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Orange Park
1800 PARK AVE
1800 Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean, move-in ready ground-floor unit with many upgrades. Tile flooring in all wet areas. Don't delay, this one will go fast!
Results within 5 miles of Fleming Island
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
171 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,120
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
9 Units Available
Orange Park
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1247 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1460 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
Verified
1 of 137
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Duclay
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
22 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$865
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Duclay
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
Orange Park
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located five minutes from Orange Park Mall. Apartment amenities include large closets, vaulted ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. On-site pool, picnic area, tennis area, and paw park available. Easy access to freeways.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Loretto
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
3 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1035 sqft
Welcome home to Ortega Village Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Our quaint community is situated in the Ortega Hills neighborhood, across from Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
11 Units Available
Duclay Forest
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1453 sqft
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
Similar Pages
Fleming Island 1 BedroomsFleming Island 2 BedroomsFleming Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFleming Island 3 BedroomsFleming Island Accessible ApartmentsFleming Island Apartments under $1,200
Fleming Island Apartments under $1,300Fleming Island Apartments with BalconyFleming Island Apartments with GarageFleming Island Apartments with GymFleming Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFleming Island Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL