/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:34 AM
146 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fleming Island, FL
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
19 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
424 Wynfield Circle
424 Wynfield Circle, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1855 sqft
424 Wynfield Circle Available 08/10/20 Lovely 3BR/2BA 1855 SQFT Fleming Island Home - - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10, 2020 - VIRTUAL TOUR: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2233 Eagle Talon Circle
2233 Eagle Talon Circle, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1767 sqft
BRAND NEW Home in Prime Location! - WOW! Make this house your HOME and be the first to live in this Dreamfinder's Home located in the new section of Eagle Harbour! The Sweetwater floorpan offers three bedrooms PLUS a bonus/ flex room in the front
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1718 Chatham Village Drive
1718 Chatham Village Drive, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2225 sqft
This beautiful 4 bed / 2 bath house is located in the heart of Fleming Island. The kitchen features an oversized food prep island, stainless steel appliances, double sinks, and an eat in area. There is an additional formal dining room.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2311 EAGLE PERCH PL
2311 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1701 sqft
The Heron floor plan in Eagle Crest features architectural shingles, stucco front, tile floors,granite counters, upgraded landscaping, rear covered patio, and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Fleming Island
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
1 Unit Available
Orange Park
Villas Continental
2223 Astor Street, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1389 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it. Love it.
Results within 5 miles of Fleming Island
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
171 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,120
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1460 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
Verified
1 of 137
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Duclay
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
22 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$865
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Duclay
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
Orange Park
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located five minutes from Orange Park Mall. Apartment amenities include large closets, vaulted ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. On-site pool, picnic area, tennis area, and paw park available. Easy access to freeways.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$830
813 sqft
Located on the St. Johns River and close to schools and parks. Spacious floorplans including lofts, townhouses and homes. Community is newly renovated with a children's play area.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Loretto
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
3 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1035 sqft
Welcome home to Ortega Village Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Our quaint community is situated in the Ortega Hills neighborhood, across from Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
11 Units Available
Duclay Forest
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1453 sqft
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ortega Hills
5014 Knightsbridge Cir. N
5014 Knightsbridge Circle East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1036 sqft
$1195 - 3/2/1 - Collins Road near the Base. - Well maintained, super cute duplex located off of Collins Road. Knightsbridge is convenient to the base and shopping. We just replaced the fridge (2020), fresh paint, cabinets and counter tops (2015).
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2884 Woodstone Dr
2884 Woodstone Drive, Clay County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2900 sqft
5 bedroom 3 bath - Property Id: 292769 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292769 Property Id 292769 (RLNE5864591)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1647 Mary Beth Drive
1647 Mary Beth Drive, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1396 sqft
1647 Mary Beth Drive Available 08/10/20 Well Maintained 3BR/2BA Middleburg Home - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
300 Vermont AVE N
300 Vermont Avenue North, Green Cove Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Nice house with huge yard. This 3 beds 1.5 baths home has brand new carpet, nice size living/family room, separate kitchen. Perfect home for a small family. There is a shed for extra storage and fenced yard.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Duclay Forest
5409 Turkey Creek Ct
5409 Turkey Creek Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa metro.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2786 CROSS CREEK DR.
2786 Cross Creek Drive, Asbury Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1646 sqft
2786 CROSS CREEK DR. Available 07/13/20 COMING SOON Fenced four bedroom in Lake Asbury - Priced for a quick lease!!! Brick home in Silver Creek subdivision in the growing Lake Asbury area.
Similar Pages
Fleming Island 1 BedroomsFleming Island 2 BedroomsFleming Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFleming Island 3 BedroomsFleming Island Accessible ApartmentsFleming Island Apartments under $1,200
Fleming Island Apartments under $1,300Fleming Island Apartments with BalconyFleming Island Apartments with GarageFleming Island Apartments with GymFleming Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFleming Island Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL