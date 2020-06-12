/
3 bedroom apartments
109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fleming Island, FL
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
2319 RANGE CRESCENT CT
2319 Range Crescent Court, Fleming Island, FL
Lovely 4/3 home! Bright and airy w/large windows, wood blinds and neutral colors throughout. Beautiful wood floors and wall to wall carpet. Open kitchen w/tile floors, granite counters & breakfast bar. Lg Family Rm w/gas fireplace/mantle & built-ins.
1460 Greenway Place
1460 Greenway Place, Fleming Island, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
2016 WATER CREST DR
2016 Water Crest Drive, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2020 sqft
This three bedroom, two bath Eagle Harbor home features formal living and dining rooms, family room, breakfast nook. Fully equipped kitchen. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. Convenient to NAS Jax, shopping and good schools.
2415 Golfview Dr
2415 Golfview Drive, Fleming Island, FL
4 bedroom, 2 bath house. 2 car garage. 4 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 car garage. Conveniently located to major roads and shopping. Easy terms.
1486 WATER PIPIT LN
1486 Water Pipit Lane, Fleming Island, FL
This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom with gas burning fire place and range. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer (as is), formal dining room and kitchen with hardwood floors. Tiled and screened patio. New carpet in Living room and Master Bedroom.
2298 EAGLE PERCH PL
2298 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL
Not your average rental! Gorgeous 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home in Eagle Perch. Open floor plan with tons of natural light! Owners's suite features tray ceilings and a spacious bathroom with dual vanities, a walk-in shower, and large garden tub.
2311 EAGLE PERCH PL
2311 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1701 sqft
The Heron floor plan in Eagle Crest features architectural shingles, stucco front, tile floors,granite counters, upgraded landscaping, rear covered patio, and stainless steel appliances.
1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR
1718 Chatham Village Drive, Fleming Island, FL
This beautiful 4 bed / 2 bath house is located in the heart of Fleming Island. The kitchen features an oversized food prep island, stainless steel appliances, double sinks, and an eat in area. There is an additional formal dining room.
1251 FLOYD ST
1251 Floyd Street, Fleming Island, FL
Check out this beautifully designed four bedroom, two bathroom, 2052 sf home with office located on a secluded cul-da-sac in desired Fleming Island.
2233 EAGLE TALON CIR
2233 Eagle Talon Circle, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1767 sqft
WOW! Make this house your HOME and be the first to live in this Dreamfinder's Home located in the new section of Eagle Harbour! The Sweetwater floorpan offers three bedrooms PLUS a bonus/ flex room in the front of the home.
1635 HEATHER FIELDS CT
1635 Heather Fields Court, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1538 sqft
Welcome to your new home! What is not to love about this home? Right away you'll notice this is a corner lot, so you have a huge (and I mean HUGE) yard - front and back! The back yard is totally private as it backs up the woods.
2123 PARK FOREST CT
2123 Park Forest Court, Fleming Island, FL
This 4 bedroom 3 bath home offers an open floor plan with formal living and dining rooms, family room with fireplace, eat in kitchen with island and a large privacy fenced yard.
1487 POPLAR RIDGE RD
1487 Poplar Ridge Road, Fleming Island, FL
Need room? Then this house is for you. Six bedrooms, formal living, dining and family rooms. Huge bonus room upstairs. Kitchen is fantastic with stainless steel appliances, granite counters. Three and half baths.
2522 WILLOW CREEK
2522 Willow Creek Drive, Fleming Island, FL
This beautiful large 4/3 on golf course in sought after Southern Links includes the Fleming Island Plantation club facilities and amenities. Huge family room. Kitchen features eat in area and the split floor plan is perfect for large families.
2074 THORNHILL DR
2074 Thornhill Drive, Fleming Island, FL
This Beautiful, Spacious, and Light Filled (2) story home in Fleming Island Plantation is ready for YOU to move in. (4) bedrooms and (3.5) bathrooms, separate dining room and breakfast room. The kitchen has an island with additional cabinets.
2040 SECRET GARDEN LN
2040 Secret Garden Ln, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1966 sqft
Come home to The Enclave, a premiere condominium community in Eagle Harbor at Fleming Island. Enjoy the spacious 1966 square feet of this beautiful 3 bed/3 bath condominium with screened balcony for those wooded/golf course views.
1904 STILLWIND CT
1904 Stillwind Court, Fleming Island, FL
Well maintained home in the Eagle Harbor community. Resort style living in an 'A' rated school district. This home has vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, formal living room/sitting area, large family room with fireplace and built in bookcases.
1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD
1904 Summit Ridge Road, Fleming Island, FL
Amazing opportunity to rent this Black Creek at Eagle Harbor Sid Higginbotham home! Located on a cul-de-sac on a preserve lot. Three way split as well as second floor bedroom/bathroom or bonus room.
1815 GREEN SPRINGS CIR
1815 Green Spring Circle, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1460 sqft
Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Fleming Island community with pool, tennis, and playground. The equipped kitchen includes an eat-in area and breakfast bar.
Results within 1 mile of Fleming Island
1818 Farm Way
1818 Farm Way, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1298 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
3232 COUNTRY OAKS DR
3232 Country Oaks Road, Lakeside, FL
Come home to your 1.16 acre beautifully established neighborhood. Sit out on your covered patio or relax and take in some sun on your open patio after a dip in the pool.
3152 LAKESIDE VILLA RD
3152 Lakeside Villa Road, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1534 sqft
Nice 3/2.5 Sparkling Pool home in the heart of Orange Park, this home features all new carpet, new paint, new garage door, new microwave, etc.
2156 ACORN MANOR
2156 Acorn Manor, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1620 sqft
Nestled in the Peaceful Community of Heritage Farms, this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, is Move-In ready! It's a two story gem with granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances and Extra storage space in the Kitchen.
