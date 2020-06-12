/
2 bedroom apartments
82 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fleming Island, FL
16 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1068 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
1 Unit Available
1500 CALMING WATER DR
1500 Calming Water Drive, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1389 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo, freshly painted with neutral paint. Downtairs has hardwood floors sliding door that leads to patio. Nicely appointed kitchen has brand new appliances!
Results within 5 miles of Fleming Island
17 Units Available
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1196 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Orange Park
10 Units Available
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1205 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1035 sqft
Welcome home to Ortega Village Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Our quaint community is situated in the Ortega Hills neighborhood, across from Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Loretto
22 Units Available
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1117 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
4 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1067 sqft
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
10 Units Available
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
976 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
10 Units Available
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1168 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
7 Units Available
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$830
813 sqft
Located on the St. Johns River and close to schools and parks. Spacious floorplans including lofts, townhouses and homes. Community is newly renovated with a children's play area.
Ortega Hills
212 Units Available
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
996 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071
85 Debarry Ave, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1220 sqft
** PRICE JUST REDUCED ** Cute Condo in Orange Park - This 2 bedroom 2.
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
4919 Avent Drive
4919 Avent Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
4919 Avent Drive Available 07/15/20 Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home near NAS! - **AVAILABLE JULY 15th, 2020** Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom close to Jacksonville's NAS (Naval Air Station).
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
8366 Pineverde Lane
8366 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$930
980 sqft
2 Bedroom in Whispering Pines- Self viewing! - https://rently.
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
463 Bentwood Lane - A
463 Bentwood Ln, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
2BR/1.5BA Downstairs Apartment. Living/Dining Room Combination; Fully-Equipped Kitchen includes Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Washer-Dryer Connections; Water, sewer & garbage included. No Smoking, No Pets & no more than 4 occupants.
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
473 Crabapple Ct. - B
473 Crabapple Ct, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Kitchen includes Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Washer-Dryer Connections; garbage included. No Smoking, No Pets & no more than 4 occupants. 2 bedroom, 1.
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
8455 Windypine Lane
8455 Windypane Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1020 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.
Duclay Forest
1 Unit Available
6915 ORTEGA WOODS DR
6915 Ortega Woods Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$970
940 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo features carpet and laminate flooring, open patio, washer and dryer, stainless appliances.
1 Unit Available
1854 YUKON CT
1854 Yukon Court, Clay County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1072 sqft
Great 2 bedroom w/2 full baths home. Brand new carpets installed in both bedrooms May 2020. 1 car garage and fenced backyard on a spacious corner lot. Great neighborhood playground.
Duclay Forest
1 Unit Available
6880 SKAFF AVE
6880 Skaff Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
940 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with vaulted ceilings and stainless steel appliances located in Woods of Ortega! Water and sewer is included while provided by the HOA! This unit is on the 2nd floor and allows for quick and easy access to I295,
1 Unit Available
2658 SUNRISE VILLAGE DR
2658 Sunrise Village Drive, Lakeside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
792 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Townhouse - updated in 2019. Washer and dryer are left as a courtesy. Close to schools, shopping and military bases. More pictures to come!
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
8287 Pineverde Lane
8287 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1020 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1297264 Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit.
