144 Apartments for rent in Fleming Island, FL with garage

Fleming Island, Florida

Fleming Island is a small town in Florida that is largely considered to be a suburb of Jacksonville. Fleming Island is not actually an island, despite its name its an area of former wetlands that has been developed into somewhere totally habitable and suburban. The main reason that anyone who doesn't live in Fleming Island comes here is for golf the small area is home to four great golf courses. It's also close to the beach but not on the beach so you don't have to pay crazy beachfront prices to get easy access to the water, sun and sand. See more