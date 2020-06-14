Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

144 Apartments for rent in Fleming Island, FL with garage

Fleming Island apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2016 WATER CREST DR
2016 Water Crest Drive, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2020 sqft
This three bedroom, two bath Eagle Harbor home features formal living and dining rooms, family room, breakfast nook. Fully equipped kitchen. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. Convenient to NAS Jax, shopping and good schools.

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2415 Golfview Dr
2415 Golfview Drive, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2284 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath house. 2 car garage. 4 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 car garage. Conveniently located to major roads and shopping. Easy terms.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1486 WATER PIPIT LN
1486 Water Pipit Lane, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2196 sqft
This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom with gas burning fire place and range. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer (as is), formal dining room and kitchen with hardwood floors. Tiled and screened patio. New carpet in Living room and Master Bedroom.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2311 EAGLE PERCH PL
2311 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1701 sqft
The Heron floor plan in Eagle Crest features architectural shingles, stucco front, tile floors,granite counters, upgraded landscaping, rear covered patio, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2123 PARK FOREST CT
2123 Park Forest Court, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2320 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath home offers an open floor plan with formal living and dining rooms, family room with fireplace, eat in kitchen with island and a large privacy fenced yard.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1487 POPLAR RIDGE RD
1487 Poplar Ridge Road, Fleming Island, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
3197 sqft
Need room? Then this house is for you. Six bedrooms, formal living, dining and family rooms. Huge bonus room upstairs. Kitchen is fantastic with stainless steel appliances, granite counters. Three and half baths.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2522 WILLOW CREEK
2522 Willow Creek Drive, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2344 sqft
This beautiful large 4/3 on golf course in sought after Southern Links includes the Fleming Island Plantation club facilities and amenities. Huge family room. Kitchen features eat in area and the split floor plan is perfect for large families.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2040 SECRET GARDEN LN
2040 Secret Garden Ln, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1966 sqft
Come home to The Enclave, a premiere condominium community in Eagle Harbor at Fleming Island. Enjoy the spacious 1966 square feet of this beautiful 3 bed/3 bath condominium with screened balcony for those wooded/golf course views.
Results within 1 mile of Fleming Island

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3152 LAKESIDE VILLA RD
3152 Lakeside Villa Road, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1534 sqft
Nice 3/2.5 Sparkling Pool home in the heart of Orange Park, this home features all new carpet, new paint, new garage door, new microwave, etc.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2697 Belleshore Ct
2697 Belleshore Court, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2173 sqft
Gorgeous 4x2 in well established neighborhood of Ashebourne - This Gorgeous 4x2 brick home sits on a large corner lot, in a well established neighborhood. Lots of upgrades, new paint throughout and ready for Move-in. Fenced backyard.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1213 SUMMERFIELD CT
1213 Summerfield Court, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2064 sqft
You CAN have it all. Enjoy the peace and quiet of country living and the convenience of city living.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2754 WOODLAND DR
2754 Woodland Drive, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1612 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with a bonus family room and 2 car garage. Freshly painted and brand new carpet throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Fleming Island
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Duclay
16 Units Available
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1216 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
Duclay Forest
3 Units Available
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
813 sqft
Located on the St. Johns River and close to schools and parks. Spacious floorplans including lofts, townhouses and homes. Community is newly renovated with a children's play area.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
5563 Greatpine Lane South
5563 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1459 sqft
•3 bedroom 2 bathroom •All on one floor •Split bedroom arrangement •Large master suite features ceiling fan, walk in closet, and newly remodeled walk in shower •Second bedroom features bay windows, ceiling fan, and walk in closet •Vaulted

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Argyle Forest
1 Unit Available
8708 Bishopswood Drive
8708 Bishopswood Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1250 sqft
Great Home with Stone Fireplace Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2646 Pinewood Boulevard E
2646 Pinewood Boulevard East, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
1104 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,104 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
635 Charles Pinckney Street
635 Charles Pinckney Street, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1290 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,290 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy
7990 Ortega Bluff Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1845 sqft
Spacious Westside Home - Wonderful opportunity close to US 17 and Blanding! Large lot! Spacious foyer entry leads to the daily room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2715 Creek Ridge Dr
2715 Creek Ridge Drive, Asbury Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1453 sqft
2715 Creek Ridge Dr Available 06/15/20 COMING SOON - $1450 - 3/2/2 - Silver Creek - Lake Asbury - New Appliances, Neutral Paint & New Flooring! Fresh Start! Clay County Schools! This home is located in the tranquil Lake Asbury area of Green

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2846 Tanglewood Boulevard
2846 Tanglewood Boulevard, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1274 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,274 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
City Guide for Fleming Island, FL

Fleming Island, Florida

Fleming Island is a small town in Florida that is largely considered to be a suburb of Jacksonville. Fleming Island is not actually an island, despite its name its an area of former wetlands that has been developed into somewhere totally habitable and suburban. The main reason that anyone who doesn't live in Fleming Island comes here is for golf the small area is home to four great golf courses. It's also close to the beach but not on the beach so you don't have to pay crazy beachfront prices to get easy access to the water, sun and sand. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fleming Island, FL

Fleming Island apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

