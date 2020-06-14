Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

76 Apartments for rent in Fleming Island, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fleming Island renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
2319 RANGE CRESCENT CT
2319 Range Crescent Court, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2648 sqft
Lovely 4/3 home! Bright and airy w/large windows, wood blinds and neutral colors throughout. Beautiful wood floors and wall to wall carpet. Open kitchen w/tile floors, granite counters & breakfast bar. Lg Family Rm w/gas fireplace/mantle & built-ins.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1486 WATER PIPIT LN
1486 Water Pipit Lane, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2196 sqft
This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom with gas burning fire place and range. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer (as is), formal dining room and kitchen with hardwood floors. Tiled and screened patio. New carpet in Living room and Master Bedroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1500 CALMING WATER DR
1500 Calming Water Drive, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1389 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo, freshly painted with neutral paint. Downtairs has hardwood floors sliding door that leads to patio. Nicely appointed kitchen has brand new appliances!
Results within 1 mile of Fleming Island

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1213 SUMMERFIELD CT
1213 Summerfield Court, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2064 sqft
You CAN have it all. Enjoy the peace and quiet of country living and the convenience of city living.
Results within 5 miles of Fleming Island
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Ortega Hills
207 Units Available
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,095
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
8 Units Available
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1460 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Loretto
20 Units Available
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$904
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 137

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Duclay
16 Units Available
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1216 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
$
Orange Park
11 Units Available
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1247 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
813 sqft
Located on the St. Johns River and close to schools and parks. Spacious floorplans including lofts, townhouses and homes. Community is newly renovated with a children's play area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
827 Orangewood Rd
827 Orangewood Road, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath House for Rent - Property Id: 15008 Fully updated, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in NW St. Johns Cty, near great schools. Formal dining room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3343 Burgandy Branch Dr.
3343 Burgandy Branch Drive, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2650 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom in Orange Park - Beautiful home with wood laminate flooring. Huge bonus room upstairs. Ceiling fans.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
4919 Avent Drive
4919 Avent Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
4919 Avent Drive Available 07/15/20 Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home near NAS! - **AVAILABLE JULY 15th, 2020** Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom close to Jacksonville's NAS (Naval Air Station).

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
1 Unit Available
1003 Kettering Way
1003 Kettering Way, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1343 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1663500 A chaming rental in Orange Park! It sits in close proximity to the Jacksonville Naval Complex.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1268 BURGANDY TRL
1268 North Burgandy Trail, Fruit Cove, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2955 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020**Beautiful POOL home located in Westgate in Julington Creek Plantation.Enjoy all the 5 star amenities Julington Creek has to offer! This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home boasts almost 3,000 sqft. of living space.
Results within 10 miles of Fleming Island
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
$
Southpoint
12 Units Available
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1100 sqft
Situated between Philips Highway and San Jose Boulevard with proximity to I-95 and Autobahn Speedway. Pet-friendly apartment community features pool and gym for fitness and relaxation. Recently renovated units include in-unit laundry and microwave.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Sunbeam
18 Units Available
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
Close to I-295 and Old St. Augustine Road. Apartments feature window coverings, wood laminated floors, and pool and lake views. Enjoy unique on-site amenities, including a private fishing pier and modern technology center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Baymeadows Center
24 Units Available
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
900 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious amenities like washer/dryer, oversized closets and designer cabinetry. The community includes pool, playground, stocked lake and bark park. Just steps from UNF, Promenade Business Park and the Avenues Mall.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Ortega Farms
9 Units Available
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1080 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Ortega, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Deerwood Center
18 Units Available
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1473 sqft
Welcome to Jacksonville’s exclusive, luxury community, Hacienda Club. Serving the prestigious Southside community, Hacienda Club evokes a refined living experience combining relaxed elegance, gracious hospitality and first-class amenities.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Jacksonville Heights West
8 Units Available
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1169 sqft
This modern community is near I-295 and the Cecil Commerce Center. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, community room, and playground. Apartments offer spacious interiors with modern updates. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Southpoint
12 Units Available
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$762
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
890 sqft
Near major freeways, entertainment and schools. On-site amenities here include two pools, a duck pond and green space. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, modern appliances, and lots of storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fleming Island, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fleming Island renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

