205 Apartments for rent in Fleming Island, FL with parking
1 of 6
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 2
1 of 66
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 33
1 of 52
1 of 16
1 of 137
1 of 24
1 of 33
1 of 44
1 of 13
1 of 34
1 of 18
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 16
1 of 22
1 of 1
Fleming Island, Florida
Fleming Island is a small town in Florida that is largely considered to be a suburb of Jacksonville. Fleming Island is not actually an island, despite its name its an area of former wetlands that has been developed into somewhere totally habitable and suburban. The main reason that anyone who doesn't live in Fleming Island comes here is for golf the small area is home to four great golf courses. It's also close to the beach but not on the beach so you don't have to pay crazy beachfront prices to get easy access to the water, sun and sand. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fleming Island apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.