Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:00 PM

205 Apartments for rent in Fleming Island, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fleming Island apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

19 Units Available
19 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
424 Wynfield Circle
424 Wynfield Circle, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1855 sqft
424 Wynfield Circle Available 08/10/20 Lovely 3BR/2BA 1855 SQFT Fleming Island Home - - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10, 2020 - VIRTUAL TOUR: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1500 Calming Water Dr, #804
1500 Calming Water Drive, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1492 sqft
Fleming Island Beauty! - This beautiful townhome in a gated community in Fleming Island has it all! 3 Beds, 2.5 Baths, fully equipped kitchen, New carpet and paint. Washer & Dryer connections, 1 car attached garage, and much more.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2016 WATER CREST DR
2016 Water Crest Drive, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2020 sqft
This three bedroom, two bath Eagle Harbor home features formal living and dining rooms, family room, breakfast nook. Fully equipped kitchen. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. Convenient to NAS Jax, shopping and good schools.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
2415 Golfview Dr
2415 Golfview Drive, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2284 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath house. 2 car garage. 4 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 car garage. Conveniently located to major roads and shopping. Easy terms.

1 of 66

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2040 SECRET GARDEN LN
2040 Secret Garden Ln, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1966 sqft
Come home to The Enclave, a premiere condominium community in Eagle Harbor at Fleming Island. Enjoy the spacious 1966 square feet of this beautiful 3 bed/3 bath condominium with screened balcony for those wooded/golf course views.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2311 EAGLE PERCH PL
2311 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1701 sqft
The Heron floor plan in Eagle Crest features architectural shingles, stucco front, tile floors,granite counters, upgraded landscaping, rear covered patio, and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Fleming Island
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
1 Unit Available
Orange Park
Villas Continental
2223 Astor Street, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1389 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it. Love it.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3355 SEQUOIA RD
3355 Sequoia Road, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1792 sqft
This is a lovely home in the heart of Orange Park. Newer paint, carpet and appliances. Large side entry garage. Big Back yard. Carpet in bedrooms only.

1 of 52

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2697 Belleshore Ct
2697 Belleshore Court, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2173 sqft
Gorgeous 4x2 in well established neighborhood of Ashebourne - This Gorgeous 4x2 brick home sits on a large corner lot, in a well established neighborhood. Lots of upgrades, new paint throughout and ready for Move-in. Fenced backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Fleming Island
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1460 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
Verified

1 of 137

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Duclay
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
22 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$865
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Duclay
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
2 Units Available
Orange Park
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located five minutes from Orange Park Mall. Apartment amenities include large closets, vaulted ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. On-site pool, picnic area, tennis area, and paw park available. Easy access to freeways.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$830
813 sqft
Located on the St. Johns River and close to schools and parks. Spacious floorplans including lofts, townhouses and homes. Community is newly renovated with a children's play area.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
21 Units Available
Loretto
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
3 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1035 sqft
Welcome home to Ortega Village Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Our quaint community is situated in the Ortega Hills neighborhood, across from Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
171 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,120
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Duclay Forest
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1453 sqft
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
8 Units Available
Orange Park
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1247 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
367 DILLON DR
367 Dillon Drive, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1666 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 367 DILLON DR in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Fleming Island, FL

Fleming Island, Florida

Fleming Island is a small town in Florida that is largely considered to be a suburb of Jacksonville. Fleming Island is not actually an island, despite its name its an area of former wetlands that has been developed into somewhere totally habitable and suburban. The main reason that anyone who doesn't live in Fleming Island comes here is for golf the small area is home to four great golf courses. It's also close to the beach but not on the beach so you don't have to pay crazy beachfront prices to get easy access to the water, sun and sand. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fleming Island, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fleming Island apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

