accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM
16 Accessible Apartments for rent in Fleming Island, FL
16 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Results within 5 miles of Fleming Island
Loretto
21 Units Available
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$904
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Orange Park
11 Units Available
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1247 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
Duclay Forest
3 Units Available
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1035 sqft
Welcome home to Ortega Village Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Our quaint community is situated in the Ortega Hills neighborhood, across from Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Results within 10 miles of Fleming Island
Craven
12 Units Available
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$745
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious closets, private patios and wood-style flooring. Common amenities for residents include a BBQ area, a business center and a swimming pool. Located close to major expressways.
Jacksonville Heights West
9 Units Available
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1169 sqft
This modern community is near I-295 and the Cecil Commerce Center. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, community room, and playground. Apartments offer spacious interiors with modern updates. Pet-friendly.
Sunbeam
18 Units Available
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1250 sqft
Close to I-295 and Old St. Augustine Road. Apartments feature window coverings, wood laminated floors, and pool and lake views. Enjoy unique on-site amenities, including a private fishing pier and modern technology center.
Deerwood Center
19 Units Available
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1473 sqft
Welcome to Jacksonville’s exclusive, luxury community, Hacienda Club. Serving the prestigious Southside community, Hacienda Club evokes a refined living experience combining relaxed elegance, gracious hospitality and first-class amenities.
Beauclerc
2 Units Available
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pickwick Apartments!\n\nCome experience why Pickwick is considered Mandarin's Best Kept Secret! Pickwick offers quiet beauty, convenience, and NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS ARE AVAILABLE.
Avondale
41 Units Available
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1163 sqft
Near Ortega River and Fishweir Park. Access to I-10. Swimming pool and fitness center, convenient parking, and 24-hour maintenance. Units have a patio or balcony, modern appliances, and plush carpeting.
Beauclerc
102 Units Available
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1500 sqft
Receive a $400 credit on your rent when you move-in by May 31, 2020 Learn More About Our Community Mandarin Bay Apartments is a luxury apartment community located in one of the most desireable neighborhoods in Jacksonville, FL.
Mandarin Station-Losco
5 Units Available
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1080 sqft
Modern one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and ample natural light. Pet-friendly community with a gazebo, two swimming pools and a fitness center. Property is next to a 21-acre lake.
Ortega Farms
1 Unit Available
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To Summerwind Apartments\nSail into a luxurious new lifestyle where living is a breeze. Relax by the pool or enjoy a cookout in our barbecue area. Simple pleasures are often lifes greatest rewards and you will find them at Summerwind.
Eagle Landing
1 Unit Available
4678 KARSTEN CREEK DR
4678 Karsten Creek Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3174 sqft
Total charm and quality in this like new home in the heart of Eagle Landing. Property features upgrades galore including gourmet kitchen with double ovens, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space.
Ortega Farms
1 Unit Available
4343 ORTEGA FARMS CIR
4343 Ortega Farms Circle, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Totally furnished guest apartment on a wooded two acre riverfront property-dishes,linens,electric,cable and internet included stainless appliances-tile floors-w-d avail.
