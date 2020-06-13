167 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fleming Island, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
15 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1460 Greenway Place
1460 Greenway Place, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1979 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2298 EAGLE PERCH PL
2298 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2024 sqft
Not your average rental! Gorgeous 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home in Eagle Perch. Open floor plan with tons of natural light! Owners's suite features tray ceilings and a spacious bathroom with dual vanities, a walk-in shower, and large garden tub.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2311 EAGLE PERCH PL
2311 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1701 sqft
The Heron floor plan in Eagle Crest features architectural shingles, stucco front, tile floors,granite counters, upgraded landscaping, rear covered patio, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR
1718 Chatham Village Drive, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2225 sqft
This beautiful 4 bed / 2 bath house is located in the heart of Fleming Island. The kitchen features an oversized food prep island, stainless steel appliances, double sinks, and an eat in area. There is an additional formal dining room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1487 POPLAR RIDGE RD
1487 Poplar Ridge Road, Fleming Island, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
3197 sqft
Need room? Then this house is for you. Six bedrooms, formal living, dining and family rooms. Huge bonus room upstairs. Kitchen is fantastic with stainless steel appliances, granite counters. Three and half baths.
1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orange Park
1 Unit Available
433 Ralph Street
433 Ralph Street, Orange Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2216 sqft
433 Ralph Street Available 06/26/20 Newer Home in Beautiful Orange Park! - Built in 2014, this gorgeous 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom home features a beautiful kitchen with solid surface counter tops, stainless steal appliances, 42'' cabinets, cooking

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1818 Farm Way
1818 Farm Way, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1298 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3152 LAKESIDE VILLA RD
3152 Lakeside Villa Road, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1534 sqft
Nice 3/2.5 Sparkling Pool home in the heart of Orange Park, this home features all new carpet, new paint, new garage door, new microwave, etc.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2754 WOODLAND DR
2754 Woodland Drive, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1612 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with a bonus family room and 2 car garage. Freshly painted and brand new carpet throughout.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
11 Units Available
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
8 Units Available
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1460 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Loretto
21 Units Available
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$904
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Orange Park
2 Units Available
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1325 sqft
Located five minutes from Orange Park Mall. Apartment amenities include large closets, vaulted ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. On-site pool, picnic area, tennis area, and paw park available. Easy access to freeways.
Verified

1 of 137

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Duclay
16 Units Available
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1216 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
$
Duclay Forest
3 Units Available
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
Ortega Hills
208 Units Available
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,095
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1035 sqft
Welcome home to Ortega Village Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Our quaint community is situated in the Ortega Hills neighborhood, across from Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
813 sqft
Located on the St. Johns River and close to schools and parks. Spacious floorplans including lofts, townhouses and homes. Community is newly renovated with a children's play area.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Duclay Forest
1 Unit Available
5409 Turkey Creek Ct
5409 Turkey Creek Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa metro.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
4919 Avent Drive
4919 Avent Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
4919 Avent Drive Available 07/15/20 Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home near NAS! - **AVAILABLE JULY 15th, 2020** Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom close to Jacksonville's NAS (Naval Air Station).
City Guide for Fleming Island, FL

Fleming Island, Florida

Fleming Island is a small town in Florida that is largely considered to be a suburb of Jacksonville. Fleming Island is not actually an island, despite its name its an area of former wetlands that has been developed into somewhere totally habitable and suburban. The main reason that anyone who doesn't live in Fleming Island comes here is for golf the small area is home to four great golf courses. It's also close to the beach but not on the beach so you don't have to pay crazy beachfront prices to get easy access to the water, sun and sand. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fleming Island, FL

Finding an apartment in Fleming Island that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

