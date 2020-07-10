/
apartments with washer dryer
102 Apartments for rent in Fleming Island, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
18 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
424 Wynfield Circle
424 Wynfield Circle, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1855 sqft
424 Wynfield Circle Available 08/10/20 Lovely 3BR/2BA 1855 SQFT Fleming Island Home - - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10, 2020 - VIRTUAL TOUR: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1500 Calming Water Dr, #804
1500 Calming Water Drive, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1492 sqft
Fleming Island Beauty! - This beautiful townhome in a gated community in Fleming Island has it all! 3 Beds, 2.5 Baths, fully equipped kitchen, New carpet and paint. Washer & Dryer connections, 1 car attached garage, and much more.
1 of 66
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
2040 SECRET GARDEN LN
2040 Secret Garden Ln, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1966 sqft
Come home to The Enclave, a premiere condominium community in Eagle Harbor at Fleming Island. Enjoy the spacious 1966 square feet of this beautiful 3 bed/3 bath condominium with screened balcony for those wooded/golf course views.
Results within 1 mile of Fleming Island
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
5174 RAINEY AVE S
5174 Rainey Avenue South, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1511 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features formal Living Room and Formal Dining Room, Family Room and Eat-In-Kitchen. With screen porch in back and fully fenced backyard. Inside has been updated and upgraded. Carpet just installed.
1 of 60
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3232 COUNTRY OAKS DR
3232 Country Oaks Road, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3212 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to your 1.16 acre beautifully established neighborhood. Sit out on your covered patio or relax and take in some sun on your open patio after a dip in the pool.
Results within 5 miles of Fleming Island
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
21 Units Available
Loretto
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
172 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,120
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
1 of 137
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
14 Units Available
Duclay
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$880
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1216 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
11 Units Available
Duclay Forest
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1453 sqft
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
19 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$860
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Duclay
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$965
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
827 Orangewood Rd
827 Orangewood Road, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath House for Rent - Property Id: 15008 Fully updated, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in NW St. Johns Cty, near great schools. Formal dining room.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
2678 SUNRISE VILLAGE DR
2678 Sunrise Village Drive, Lakeside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
860 sqft
One story end unit in convenient location. Spacious kitchen with brand new stove & refrigerator, ceramic tile in living room, kitchen, bath & hallway, laminate wood floor in bedrooms. Attached utility room and nice large screened in porch.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
2658 SUNRISE VILLAGE DR
2658 Sunrise Village Drive, Lakeside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
792 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Townhouse - updated in 2019. Washer and dryer are left as a courtesy. Close to schools, shopping and military bases. More pictures to come!
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Mandarin
1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY
1832 Saint Lawrence Way, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2260 sqft
Executive Home w/ large and private salt-water pool on a HUGE Cul De Sac lot that also backs to preserve setting.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3131 WAVERING LN
3131 Wavering Lane, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1260 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath.... Stone tile floors, carpet in bedrooms, Fire place with mantle, walk in closets, eat in kitchen, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, large pantry, foyer, updated light fixtures.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Duclay Forest
6915 ORTEGA WOODS DR
6915 Ortega Woods Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$970
940 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo features carpet and laminate flooring, open patio, washer and dryer, stainless appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2603 Scoutridge Ct
2603 Scoutridge Court, Lakeside, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2550 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Orange Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, and ceiling fans though out, pool.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
696 CAMP FRANCIS JOHNSON RD
696 Camp Francis Johnson Road, Lakeside, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,649
2340 sqft
Magnificent home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3-baths with added touches such as upgraded lighting throughout, tray ceilings in the master bedroom, and a wood burning fireplace.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Ortega Hills
5544 Greatpine Lane N
5544 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
5544 Greatpine Lane N Available 04/03/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo on West Side - Quaint 2/2 on the Westside near NAS, Orange Park Mall and I-295. Split bedrooms, new flooring throughout including in kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Duclay Forest
6984 ORTEGA WOODS DR
6984 Ortega Woods Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1157 sqft
Gorgeous apartment, new kitchen, new appliance, closet walk in, good size bedroom.
