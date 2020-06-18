All apartments in Doral
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:18 PM

9735 NW 52nd St

9735 Northwest 52nd Street · (786) 222-7731
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9735 Northwest 52nd Street, Doral, FL 33178
Doral Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Completely furnished two bedrooms two bath and 1/2, located at Doral next to the Golf course, This is an extremely well-maintained building and community with 24-hour security at the entrance of the building and a roaming security guard in the community. Rental includes all amenities within the community and Doral Park Country Club which includes pools, hot tubs, exercise/ weight rooms, fitness classes, steam room, sauna, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball, kids play area with water park. Vacant easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9735 NW 52nd St have any available units?
9735 NW 52nd St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9735 NW 52nd St have?
Some of 9735 NW 52nd St's amenities include gym, pool, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9735 NW 52nd St currently offering any rent specials?
9735 NW 52nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9735 NW 52nd St pet-friendly?
No, 9735 NW 52nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 9735 NW 52nd St offer parking?
No, 9735 NW 52nd St does not offer parking.
Does 9735 NW 52nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9735 NW 52nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9735 NW 52nd St have a pool?
Yes, 9735 NW 52nd St has a pool.
Does 9735 NW 52nd St have accessible units?
No, 9735 NW 52nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 9735 NW 52nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9735 NW 52nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9735 NW 52nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9735 NW 52nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
