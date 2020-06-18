9735 NW 52nd St

Amenities
Completely furnished two bedrooms two bath and 1/2, located at Doral next to the Golf course, This is an extremely well-maintained building and community with 24-hour security at the entrance of the building and a roaming security guard in the community. Rental includes all amenities within the community and Doral Park Country Club which includes pools, hot tubs, exercise/ weight rooms, fitness classes, steam room, sauna, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball, kids play area with water park. Vacant easy to show.