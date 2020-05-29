8899 NW 107th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 1/2 bath on 1st floor, recently remodeled, with granite counter in kitchen and modern dashboard with lights, steel appliances, neutral ceramic floor on first floor and beautiful hardwood floors on the stairs and second floor. Townhouse Model: CABO, strategically located at 107 av of the city of Doral, next to Ronald Reagan High School, very close to midtown Doral, Publix, CVS, Shopping, among others. Easy access to the highway. THERE IS NOT ANY OTHER COMMUNITY NEWEST THANT 2010 WITH THE SAME OR MORE SQFT FOR THIS PRICE IN DORAL.