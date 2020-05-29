All apartments in Doral
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:33 AM

8899 NW 107th Ct

8899 Northwest 107th Court · (786) 489-8065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8899 Northwest 107th Court, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 1/2 bath on 1st floor, recently remodeled, with granite counter in kitchen and modern dashboard with lights, steel appliances, neutral ceramic floor on first floor and beautiful hardwood floors on the stairs and second floor. Townhouse Model: CABO, strategically located at 107 av of the city of Doral, next to Ronald Reagan High School, very close to midtown Doral, Publix, CVS, Shopping, among others. Easy access to the highway. THERE IS NOT ANY OTHER COMMUNITY NEWEST THANT 2010 WITH THE SAME OR MORE SQFT FOR THIS PRICE IN DORAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8899 NW 107th Ct have any available units?
8899 NW 107th Ct has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8899 NW 107th Ct have?
Some of 8899 NW 107th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8899 NW 107th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8899 NW 107th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8899 NW 107th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8899 NW 107th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 8899 NW 107th Ct offer parking?
No, 8899 NW 107th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8899 NW 107th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8899 NW 107th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8899 NW 107th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8899 NW 107th Ct has a pool.
Does 8899 NW 107th Ct have accessible units?
No, 8899 NW 107th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8899 NW 107th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8899 NW 107th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 8899 NW 107th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8899 NW 107th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
