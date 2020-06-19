All apartments in Doral
Doral, FL
8801 Doral Blvd
8801 Doral Blvd

8801 Doral Boulevard · (305) 582-4912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8801 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
lobby
Hi! I'm Lucy Concepcion. I'm a luxury real estate agent originally from Cuba. I've been living in Miami with a big crazy family for decades.  When I'm not working, I'm driving around town looking at beautiful homes, playing with my chihuahua, Raj, and getting into fashion arguments with my daughter. My passion is to help people find beautiful places to live in Miami. Best of all, I'm also completely free to work with. Please reach out to me if you're looking for a new home or apartment!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  10' Ceilings Throughout all Apartment Homes

Chef Caliber Kitchens with Stainless Steel Appliance Packages

42" Dark Wood Italian Cabinetry in All Kitchen Spaces

The Urban Side Kitchen Includes White Quartz Countertops

The Garden Side - Offers Vibrant Stone Granite Countertops

Separate Kitchen Prep and Chef Islands in Select Units

Large Gauge Stainless Steel Single Bowl Kitchen Sinks

Wood Plank Flooring in All Urban Apartment Homes

Effervescent 16x16 designer tiles in all Garden Apartment Homes

Opulent Designer Bathrooms with Framed Vanity Mirrors

Spacious Standing Showers with Seamless Glass Enclosures

All Master Baths Feature Deep Soaking Tubs

Double and Single Vanity Sinks are Offered in all Bathrooms

Sizeable Walk in Closets for Additional Storage Needs

Expansive Floor to Ceiling Windows in Select Layouts

Modern 2" Faux Wood Blinds Throughout

Energy Efficient Windows and Sliding Glass Doors

Full Size Front Loading Washers and Dryers in Every Home

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Entry Controlled Gated Property Access

7- Story Gated Access Parking Garage for Midrise Residents

Ultra-Modern Lobby with Sleek Interiors Managed by A Professional Staff

Two- 24-Hour Fitness Facilities with Life Fitness and ProMaxima Systems

Two- Contemporary European Inspired Heated Salt-Water Pool Areas with Beach Entry

On the Urban Side A Large Salt-Water Jacuzzi Spa for Unwinding

Private Pool Side Cabanas for the Ultimate Chill

6th Floor Covered Roof Top Terrace for Communal Dining and Lounging

Two- Sport and Gaming Lounges with Abundant Space for Gathering and Entertaining

Two- Large Outdoor Courtyards for Outdoor Grilling , Fire Pit Gathering and Bocce Ball

Two on-site "Click!" Cafés with Internet Lounge and Coffee Area

On-site Pet Spa with Dog Wash Staging Area

Enjoy a Spacious Bark Park with Your Pets and their New Friends

Children's Playground Area to Enjoy

Active Trail Just Outside your Door for Walking and Biking

Convenient Package Lockers

Separate Storage Facilities Available for Rental

Private Garden Garages Available for Rental

24 Hour Maintenance Program

USB Port Outlets in All Apartment Homes

Hi-Speed Wi-Fi in all Common Areas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8801 Doral Blvd have any available units?
8801 Doral Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doral, FL.
What amenities does 8801 Doral Blvd have?
Some of 8801 Doral Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8801 Doral Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8801 Doral Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8801 Doral Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8801 Doral Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 8801 Doral Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8801 Doral Blvd does offer parking.
Does 8801 Doral Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8801 Doral Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8801 Doral Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 8801 Doral Blvd has a pool.
Does 8801 Doral Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 8801 Doral Blvd has accessible units.
Does 8801 Doral Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8801 Doral Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8801 Doral Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8801 Doral Blvd has units with air conditioning.
