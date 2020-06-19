8801 Doral Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Hi! I'm Lucy Concepcion. I'm a luxury real estate agent originally from Cuba. I've been living in Miami with a big crazy family for decades. When I'm not working, I'm driving around town looking at beautiful homes, playing with my chihuahua, Raj, and getting into fashion arguments with my daughter. My passion is to help people find beautiful places to live in Miami. Best of all, I'm also completely free to work with. Please reach out to me if you're looking for a new home or apartment!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



10' Ceilings Throughout all Apartment Homes



Chef Caliber Kitchens with Stainless Steel Appliance Packages



42" Dark Wood Italian Cabinetry in All Kitchen Spaces



The Urban Side Kitchen Includes White Quartz Countertops



The Garden Side - Offers Vibrant Stone Granite Countertops



Separate Kitchen Prep and Chef Islands in Select Units



Large Gauge Stainless Steel Single Bowl Kitchen Sinks



Wood Plank Flooring in All Urban Apartment Homes



Effervescent 16x16 designer tiles in all Garden Apartment Homes



Opulent Designer Bathrooms with Framed Vanity Mirrors



Spacious Standing Showers with Seamless Glass Enclosures



All Master Baths Feature Deep Soaking Tubs



Double and Single Vanity Sinks are Offered in all Bathrooms



Sizeable Walk in Closets for Additional Storage Needs



Expansive Floor to Ceiling Windows in Select Layouts



Modern 2" Faux Wood Blinds Throughout



Energy Efficient Windows and Sliding Glass Doors



Full Size Front Loading Washers and Dryers in Every Home



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Entry Controlled Gated Property Access



7- Story Gated Access Parking Garage for Midrise Residents



Ultra-Modern Lobby with Sleek Interiors Managed by A Professional Staff



Two- 24-Hour Fitness Facilities with Life Fitness and ProMaxima Systems



Two- Contemporary European Inspired Heated Salt-Water Pool Areas with Beach Entry



On the Urban Side A Large Salt-Water Jacuzzi Spa for Unwinding



Private Pool Side Cabanas for the Ultimate Chill



6th Floor Covered Roof Top Terrace for Communal Dining and Lounging



Two- Sport and Gaming Lounges with Abundant Space for Gathering and Entertaining



Two- Large Outdoor Courtyards for Outdoor Grilling , Fire Pit Gathering and Bocce Ball



Two on-site "Click!" Cafés with Internet Lounge and Coffee Area



On-site Pet Spa with Dog Wash Staging Area



Enjoy a Spacious Bark Park with Your Pets and their New Friends



Children's Playground Area to Enjoy



Active Trail Just Outside your Door for Walking and Biking



Convenient Package Lockers



Separate Storage Facilities Available for Rental



Private Garden Garages Available for Rental



24 Hour Maintenance Program



USB Port Outlets in All Apartment Homes



Hi-Speed Wi-Fi in all Common Areas