8801 Doral Blvd

Amenities
Hi! I'm Lucy Concepcion. I'm a luxury real estate agent originally from Cuba. I've been living in Miami with a big crazy family for decades. When I'm not working, I'm driving around town looking at beautiful homes, playing with my chihuahua, Raj, and getting into fashion arguments with my daughter. My passion is to help people find beautiful places to live in Miami. Best of all, I'm also completely free to work with. Please reach out to me if you're looking for a new home or apartment!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
10' Ceilings Throughout all Apartment Homes
Chef Caliber Kitchens with Stainless Steel Appliance Packages
42" Dark Wood Italian Cabinetry in All Kitchen Spaces
The Urban Side Kitchen Includes White Quartz Countertops
The Garden Side - Offers Vibrant Stone Granite Countertops
Separate Kitchen Prep and Chef Islands in Select Units
Large Gauge Stainless Steel Single Bowl Kitchen Sinks
Wood Plank Flooring in All Urban Apartment Homes
Effervescent 16x16 designer tiles in all Garden Apartment Homes
Opulent Designer Bathrooms with Framed Vanity Mirrors
Spacious Standing Showers with Seamless Glass Enclosures
All Master Baths Feature Deep Soaking Tubs
Double and Single Vanity Sinks are Offered in all Bathrooms
Sizeable Walk in Closets for Additional Storage Needs
Expansive Floor to Ceiling Windows in Select Layouts
Modern 2" Faux Wood Blinds Throughout
Energy Efficient Windows and Sliding Glass Doors
Full Size Front Loading Washers and Dryers in Every Home
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Entry Controlled Gated Property Access
7- Story Gated Access Parking Garage for Midrise Residents
Ultra-Modern Lobby with Sleek Interiors Managed by A Professional Staff
Two- 24-Hour Fitness Facilities with Life Fitness and ProMaxima Systems
Two- Contemporary European Inspired Heated Salt-Water Pool Areas with Beach Entry
On the Urban Side A Large Salt-Water Jacuzzi Spa for Unwinding
Private Pool Side Cabanas for the Ultimate Chill
6th Floor Covered Roof Top Terrace for Communal Dining and Lounging
Two- Sport and Gaming Lounges with Abundant Space for Gathering and Entertaining
Two- Large Outdoor Courtyards for Outdoor Grilling , Fire Pit Gathering and Bocce Ball
Two on-site "Click!" Cafés with Internet Lounge and Coffee Area
On-site Pet Spa with Dog Wash Staging Area
Enjoy a Spacious Bark Park with Your Pets and their New Friends
Children's Playground Area to Enjoy
Active Trail Just Outside your Door for Walking and Biking
Convenient Package Lockers
Separate Storage Facilities Available for Rental
Private Garden Garages Available for Rental
24 Hour Maintenance Program
USB Port Outlets in All Apartment Homes
Hi-Speed Wi-Fi in all Common Areas