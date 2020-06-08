All apartments in Doral
8600 NW 36th St

8600 Doral Boulevard · (786) 304-4981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8600 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL 33122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit APT 304 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 230 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
*No last month deposit - LOW MOVE IN COSTS

1 BED STARTING AT $1,490
2 BED STARTING AT $2,020
3 BED STARTING AT $2,250

Call or text FERNAN 7863044981

The unique apartment homes offer large sized rooms and plenty of space. All homes feature high quality Italian kitchens and cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, walk in closets, and full sized washers and dryers. The finishes include classic granite countertops with ceramic ivory tile flooring.

Views have private patios or balconies, tile backsplashes, tubs and walk in showers, ceiling fans, 10 feet high ceilings, and Comcast and u-verse available as well.

Call or text FERNAN 7863044981

Our outdoor amenities include a resort-style state of the art heated saltwater swimming pool, a spa, lounge chaise chairs, and a gas powered grills.

The 24 hour life fitness cardio gym includes machines integrated with video machines, smith machines, free weights, and a fitness on demand VOD class system.

Call or text FERNAN 7863044981

The community has a community clubroom with a sport lounge, package concierge, controlled access and gated garage.

Call or text FERNAN 7863044981

Coral gables, Coconut Grove, Downtown, Brickell, Doral, Dadeland, West Gables and South Miami

(RLNE3960308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8600 NW 36th St have any available units?
8600 NW 36th St has 2 units available starting at $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 8600 NW 36th St have?
Some of 8600 NW 36th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8600 NW 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
8600 NW 36th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8600 NW 36th St pet-friendly?
No, 8600 NW 36th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 8600 NW 36th St offer parking?
Yes, 8600 NW 36th St does offer parking.
Does 8600 NW 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8600 NW 36th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8600 NW 36th St have a pool?
Yes, 8600 NW 36th St has a pool.
Does 8600 NW 36th St have accessible units?
No, 8600 NW 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8600 NW 36th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8600 NW 36th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8600 NW 36th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8600 NW 36th St does not have units with air conditioning.
