8600 NW 36th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

*No last month deposit - LOW MOVE IN COSTS



1 BED STARTING AT $1,490

2 BED STARTING AT $2,020

3 BED STARTING AT $2,250



Call or text FERNAN 7863044981



The unique apartment homes offer large sized rooms and plenty of space. All homes feature high quality Italian kitchens and cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, walk in closets, and full sized washers and dryers. The finishes include classic granite countertops with ceramic ivory tile flooring.



Views have private patios or balconies, tile backsplashes, tubs and walk in showers, ceiling fans, 10 feet high ceilings, and Comcast and u-verse available as well.



Call or text FERNAN 7863044981



Our outdoor amenities include a resort-style state of the art heated saltwater swimming pool, a spa, lounge chaise chairs, and a gas powered grills.



The 24 hour life fitness cardio gym includes machines integrated with video machines, smith machines, free weights, and a fitness on demand VOD class system.



Call or text FERNAN 7863044981



The community has a community clubroom with a sport lounge, package concierge, controlled access and gated garage.



Call or text FERNAN 7863044981



Coral gables, Coconut Grove, Downtown, Brickell, Doral, Dadeland, West Gables and South Miami



(RLNE3960308)