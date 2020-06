Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage tennis court

HELLO!!HELLO! GORGEOUS SINGLE HOUSE WITH PLAN TO PAY LAST DEPOSIT. PETS ALLOWED. RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND MODERN WITH QUARTZ COUNTER. MASTER BEDROOM WITH STUDY + 2 AMPLE BEDROOMS, AND SMALL DEN IN SECOND FLOOR. FIRST FLOOR WITH PLAY GAME OR DEN. GREAT PATIO WITH SHUTTERS. 2 GARAGE ATTACHED. COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURT, EXERCISE ROOM, CHILD PLAY, MEETING ROOMS AND OTHER AMENITIES.