Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool tennis court

8373 Lake Drive Apt #201, Doral, FL 33166 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed. Fully remodeled condo at Las Vistas, modern wood kitchen cabinetry, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliance, fully renovated bathroom, open Living/Dining space, washer and dyer inside the unit. Ceramic floor through-out the apartment. Huge master bedroom with walk in closet, screened balcony with extra storage space, tennis court view. Great amenities such as 4 Pools, Jacuzzi, Gym, Tennis Courts, Racket Ball, Business Center and Club House. Access to Doral Trolley, a free service of the city. Walking distance to Down-Town Doral, close to Palmetto Highway and to Miami Airport. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3584737 ]