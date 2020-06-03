All apartments in Doral
8373 Lake Drive

8373 Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8373 Lake Drive, Doral, FL 33166

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
8373 Lake Drive Apt #201, Doral, FL 33166 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed. Fully remodeled condo at Las Vistas, modern wood kitchen cabinetry, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliance, fully renovated bathroom, open Living/Dining space, washer and dyer inside the unit. Ceramic floor through-out the apartment. Huge master bedroom with walk in closet, screened balcony with extra storage space, tennis court view. Great amenities such as 4 Pools, Jacuzzi, Gym, Tennis Courts, Racket Ball, Business Center and Club House. Access to Doral Trolley, a free service of the city. Walking distance to Down-Town Doral, close to Palmetto Highway and to Miami Airport. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3584737 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

