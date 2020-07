Amenities

Great deal in Doral!!! 1/1 Apartment for rent. Excellent location, right around the corner from Downtown Doral, easy access to Palmetto expressway an others, near new Charter Elementary school, restaurants, gas station. Nearby brand new "Publix". Gated community with all amenities included; pools, gym, green area, tennis, clubhouse.Laminated floor in living and tile in bedroom. Washer and dryer inside the unit!!!