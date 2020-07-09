All apartments in Doral
Home
/
Doral, FL
/
8055 Northwest 104th Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:50 AM

8055 Northwest 104th Avenue

8055 NW 104th Ave · (786) 592-2443
Location

8055 NW 104th Ave, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 04 · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
pool table
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
tennis court
8055 Northwest 104th Avenue Apt #04, Doral, FL 33178 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. This brand new FURNISHED three bedroom condo in Apex Doral. Located on the first floor with a cozy patio for grilling and gathering with family and friends. The gourmet kitchen offers gleaming stainless steel appliances, elegant quartz countertops in the kitchen, and a large island with a breakfast bar. This master suite has a dressing room and a private bathroom full of details. The other two rooms are accessed through a separate entrance with a full bathroom. Access to the resort-style clubhouse that includes a gym, party room, billiard room, large pool with waterfall, children's water park, playground, basketball court, tennis, soccer field. Very nice. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3623897 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8055 Northwest 104th Avenue have any available units?
8055 Northwest 104th Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8055 Northwest 104th Avenue have?
Some of 8055 Northwest 104th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8055 Northwest 104th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8055 Northwest 104th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8055 Northwest 104th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8055 Northwest 104th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 8055 Northwest 104th Avenue offer parking?
No, 8055 Northwest 104th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8055 Northwest 104th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8055 Northwest 104th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8055 Northwest 104th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8055 Northwest 104th Avenue has a pool.
Does 8055 Northwest 104th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8055 Northwest 104th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8055 Northwest 104th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8055 Northwest 104th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8055 Northwest 104th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8055 Northwest 104th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
