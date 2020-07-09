Amenities

8055 Northwest 104th Avenue Apt #04, Doral, FL 33178 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. This brand new FURNISHED three bedroom condo in Apex Doral. Located on the first floor with a cozy patio for grilling and gathering with family and friends. The gourmet kitchen offers gleaming stainless steel appliances, elegant quartz countertops in the kitchen, and a large island with a breakfast bar. This master suite has a dressing room and a private bathroom full of details. The other two rooms are accessed through a separate entrance with a full bathroom. Access to the resort-style clubhouse that includes a gym, party room, billiard room, large pool with waterfall, children's water park, playground, basketball court, tennis, soccer field. Very nice. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3623897 ]