7865 NW 104th Ave

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool pool table sauna tennis court

AMAZING DEAL FULLY UPGRADED AND FULLY FURNISHED! Enjoy 3 Bedroom with 2 baths condominium in Apex at Park Central, Doral. Beautiful tile floors throughout with open kitchen, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Family Oriented neighborhood. Great Location! Near Top rated Schools. Fine dining, Shopping Centers, Miami International Airport and much more. * Community Amenities include among many others Nature Preserve, Sidewalks and Lushly Landscaped Street Lined Roads, a Grand Clubhouse with Ball Room, Billiard Room, Resort-Style Pool, Fitness Center, Sauna, Steam Room,Tennis, Basketball, Children's Water Park and Playground.