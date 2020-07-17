All apartments in Doral
Find more places like 7865 NW 104th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doral, FL
/
7865 NW 104th Ave
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:04 AM

7865 NW 104th Ave

7865 Northwest 104th Avenue · (305) 710-6015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Doral
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7865 Northwest 104th Avenue, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 21 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
sauna
tennis court
AMAZING DEAL FULLY UPGRADED AND FULLY FURNISHED! Enjoy 3 Bedroom with 2 baths condominium in Apex at Park Central, Doral. Beautiful tile floors throughout with open kitchen, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Family Oriented neighborhood. Great Location! Near Top rated Schools. Fine dining, Shopping Centers, Miami International Airport and much more. * Community Amenities include among many others Nature Preserve, Sidewalks and Lushly Landscaped Street Lined Roads, a Grand Clubhouse with Ball Room, Billiard Room, Resort-Style Pool, Fitness Center, Sauna, Steam Room,Tennis, Basketball, Children's Water Park and Playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7865 NW 104th Ave have any available units?
7865 NW 104th Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7865 NW 104th Ave have?
Some of 7865 NW 104th Ave's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7865 NW 104th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7865 NW 104th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7865 NW 104th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7865 NW 104th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 7865 NW 104th Ave offer parking?
No, 7865 NW 104th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7865 NW 104th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7865 NW 104th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7865 NW 104th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7865 NW 104th Ave has a pool.
Does 7865 NW 104th Ave have accessible units?
No, 7865 NW 104th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7865 NW 104th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7865 NW 104th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7865 NW 104th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7865 NW 104th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7865 NW 104th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd
Doral, FL 33178
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St
Doral, FL 33178
Gran Vista
4400 NW 79th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave
Doral, FL 33178
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct
Doral, FL 33122

Similar Pages

Doral 1 BedroomsDoral 2 BedroomsDoral 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Doral Apartments with Washer-DryersDoral Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Davie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FL
North Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Doral Landings East

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity