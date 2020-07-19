7825 NW 107th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

An INCREDIBLY Modern, breathtaking 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment located in the EVER GROWING and POPULAR Doral! Also available partly furnished at $2700. Enjoy enticing dining, shopping, and entertainment nearby as well as awesome amenities right on the premises! Also including high impact windows, doors, Porcelanato Floors, Modern Kitchen, and quartz countertop as well as BOSCH stainless steel appliances. Additionally, it has a quaint balcony from which to view the city from! 2 Assigned Parking Spaces as well! Don't miss out on this opportunity to own this chic apartment and achieve your dreams of living in DORAL!