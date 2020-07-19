All apartments in Doral
Find more places like 7825 NW 107th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doral, FL
/
7825 NW 107th Ave
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:22 PM

7825 NW 107th Ave

7825 Northwest 107th Avenue · (954) 562-0798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Doral
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7825 Northwest 107th Avenue, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$2,690

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
An INCREDIBLY Modern, breathtaking 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment located in the EVER GROWING and POPULAR Doral! Also available partly furnished at $2700. Enjoy enticing dining, shopping, and entertainment nearby as well as awesome amenities right on the premises! Also including high impact windows, doors, Porcelanato Floors, Modern Kitchen, and quartz countertop as well as BOSCH stainless steel appliances. Additionally, it has a quaint balcony from which to view the city from! 2 Assigned Parking Spaces as well! Don't miss out on this opportunity to own this chic apartment and achieve your dreams of living in DORAL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7825 NW 107th Ave have any available units?
7825 NW 107th Ave has a unit available for $2,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7825 NW 107th Ave have?
Some of 7825 NW 107th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7825 NW 107th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7825 NW 107th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7825 NW 107th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7825 NW 107th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 7825 NW 107th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7825 NW 107th Ave offers parking.
Does 7825 NW 107th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7825 NW 107th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7825 NW 107th Ave have a pool?
No, 7825 NW 107th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7825 NW 107th Ave have accessible units?
No, 7825 NW 107th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7825 NW 107th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7825 NW 107th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7825 NW 107th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7825 NW 107th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7825 NW 107th Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd
Doral, FL 33178
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St
Doral, FL 33178
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave
Doral, FL 33122
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
Avalon Doral
3940 NW 79th Avenue
Doral, FL 33166
Camden Doral Villas
4600 NW 114th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave
Doral, FL 33178

Similar Pages

Doral 1 BedroomsDoral 2 BedroomsDoral 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Doral Apartments with Washer-DryersDoral Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Davie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FL
North Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Doral Landings East

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity