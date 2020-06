Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking

2/2 New paint throughout the apartment. 1 Parking space assigned near main door + guest parking. Enjoy this bright, cozy, and good condition aparment in 3nd-floor with nice balcony in a very nice community. Ceramic tile floor. Washer and Dryer in unit. Spacious closet. Access to all Major Highways, 24 Hours surveillance, Clubhouse with Gym, pool, and more. Management on Site. Gated Community. EASY TO SHOW! Please wearface mask for everyone safety during showing.