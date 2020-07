Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

GREAT LOCATION!! Corner Unit! Beautifuln, Modern 4 bed/4bath Townhouse, spacious and open kitchen with quartz counter tops, Appliances Stainless Steal, spacious bedrooms, huge Master Bathroom, impact resistant windows, a lot of natural light, Built In BBQ Grill in third floor with plenty of space to entertain, relax and Party, laundry Room and much more... Elegant and Gorgeous Social Areas, Club House w/ Pool and spa, tennis courts and other entertainment spaces.