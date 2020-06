Amenities

Spacious 2/2 in Greens at Doral. Renovated kitchen, new stove, new tiled floors in bedrooms, and newly painted apartment with high ceilings and a balcony facing the canal. Located close to Publix, Starbucks, Turnpike, and access to the Dolphin and Palmetto Expressway.



Vacant, easy to show. Please send offers with credit report, last 3 months paystubs, and background check. Three deposits required: 1st month's rent and 2 security deposits.