Beautiful Two story single family home in the heart of Doral. This property has a brand new renovated kitchen and stairs. This is a 3 Bedroom, and 2.5 Bathroom. Large Patio with a new pavement. Located in Biarritz, Doral; a gated community includes 24 hour security guard. Great location close to main highways, A+ School, retail, restaurants, and more!