10310 NW 76 TER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool new construction tennis court

PINNACLE DORAL BEAUTIFUL AND MODERN HOUSE! Fully renovated, 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, very spacious foyer, beautiful floor, Modern Kitchen With Quartz Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Modern Cabinets.

Porcelain tile on the first floor and carpet on the second floor,wonderful living room. Fine carpentry at entertainment center, cabinets and closets.

Amazing community Club House with pools, tennis courts, playground, gym, space for play live, and enjoy. A plus schools, AMAZING SPACES FOR RECREATION.CALL US NOW FOR MORE INFORMATION.